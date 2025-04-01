Brock Lesnar to return after WrestleMania with 46-year-old veteran as his new manager? Exploring the possibility

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE for quite a while now, but the rumors and speculation surrounding his homecoming remain hot every month. Well, another speculation has been swirling that The Beast Incarnate could return to the company after WrestleMania 41. However, he may not come back alone, as a 46-year-old veteran could be the reason for his potential comeback.

Adam Pearce could be the one to bring Lesnar back. Monday Night RAW has become quite chaotic recently, all thanks to Gunther. After what transpired this week, it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that The Ring General has become unhinged. If he ends up annihilating Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, no one can imagine the mayhem and destruction he would bring after that.

The 46-year-old Pearce may have no choice but to bring Brock Lesnar back to stop Gunther's mayhem while acting as his manager. However, the possibility of this happening is very low. It is because the former WWE Champion is seemingly entangled in legal issues. He hasn't received the green light from the company's legal team yet. That is a big reason why Lesnar's return is not on the horizon.

Also, considering the recent events, the Stamford-based promotion may not preferably bring him back anytime soon. Over the years, it has been seen that WWE often plays safe and stays low when tackling such situations. Even if The Beast Incarnate gets cleared, the company might wait for the situation to cool down.

Therefore, Brock Lesnar's comeback seems far-fetched at this point, and the chances of it happening after WrestleMania seem low.

Brock Lesnar may have teased his status with WWE

Brock Lesnar is one of those superstars who remains quite reserved and is not often seen in public. However, the 47-year-old was recently spotted in a steakhouse in Austin, Texas, where he was spending quality time.

Just like any fan, one of the correspondents approached Lesnar and asked him whether the latter would return to WWE. Interestingly, The Beast Incarnate responded to the person, saying, "We'll see!" This is seemingly a major indication that the doors of his homecoming haven't closed.

While many might view it as an ambiguous answer, his words seemed more optimistic than neutral. Also, it is noteworthy that WWE does mention Brock Lesnar's name on its programming whenever necessary. It will be safe to see that the bridge between the two parties hasn't burned.

The WWE Universe has been clamoring to see Lesnar back in the company. It will be interesting to see when it happens.

