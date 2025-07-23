Brock Lesnar to return to WWE as a heel and unveil himself as the leader of a RAW faction? Exploring the possibility

There have been no signs of Brock Lesnar's return to WWE yet. Despite all the buzz surrounding his name, WWE seemingly has no plans to have The Beast Incarnate back on television. As we approach SummerSlam 2025, fans are hoping for a miracle leading to Lesnar's comeback.One of the ways by which the veteran could make his return is by disclosing himself as the new leader of Seth Rollins' heel faction. As The Visionary is on hiatus from the company due to injury, Paul Heyman is searching for a new leader for the alliance.This was why he offered Roman Reigns the leadership of the crew, but the OTC rejected the offer and stood against them. Brock Lesnar could be a potential name that The Oracle brings back as the new leader. When last seen, The Beast turned babyface as he was involved in a torch-passing moment with Cody Rhodes after their brutal trilogy of matches.However, if the above scenario holds, it will turn Lesnar into a heel again as Paul Heyman's newest allies are villainous stars on the red brand. The chances of this prospect strengthen when the fact that Heyman has a history of managing Brock Lesnar for years is taken into account.So, it would make sense if the former Advocate of The Beast brings him back to the Stamford-based promotion following Roman's rejection on Monday Night RAW. As of writing, reports revealed that Brock could return only after getting legal clearance in the Stamford-based promotion.Fans have to wait for the upcoming weeks to see whether this assumption will turn into reality or not, since this is merely speculation at this point.WWE has already banned Brock Lesnar? Truth disclosedRecently, TKO star Daniel Cormier disclosed that WWE has already banned Brock Lesnar from the company. He made this statement when asked about competing against The Beast in a match.Following this report, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio shed light on the situation and commented that Lesnar was banned from WWE since being taken out of the Royal Rumble last year.Metlzer asserted that since the Janel Grant lawsuit has been filed, the situation for the legendary star remained the same. He also asserted the fact that only legal clearance can bring The Beast incarnate back to the company.There is reportedly a belief that due to the present circumstances, he shouldn't be on television. It also explains why for almost a year and a half, Brock has been on the banned list in the sports entertainment company.