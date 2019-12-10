Brock Lesnar's 2019: Year in Review

Another year on top for Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar is one of WWE's biggest draws ever, still going strong as the ultimate part-time heel champion. He has been the WWE's final boss for a while now, reigning as champion on multiple occasions. This year has been no different.

In fact, Lesnar has wrestled more televised matches this year than any other since his return to WWE in 2012. It must be said, however, that over half of those matches lasted for less than five minutes.

It has been an interesting year for "The Beast Incarnate" character-wise, taking part in a couple of intriguing angles and some character development. As of right now, it is unlikely that Lesnar will show up again on WWE TV in 2019.

With that being said, here is a review of how 2019 transpired for Brock Lesnar.

#3 Marching into WrestleMania as Universal Champion

Has the Beast ever walked out for a fight in daylight?

2019 began in the same way for Brock Lesnar as 2018, with the Beast standing on top of the RAW mountain with Paul Heyman by his side and the Universal Championship around his waist. He was set to defend his title against Braun Strowman, the man he defeated to regain the gold, at Royal Rumble. However, plans changed and we got a much more exciting match-up, as Finn Balor stepped up to challenge Lesnar.

The match between the two contrasting Superstars was great, lighting up an already stacked Royal Rumble card. Lesnar came out on top and would defend his belt against Royal Rumble winner, Seth Rollins, at WrestleMania 35. Not sticking around until later in the show, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman crashed the opening of WrestleMania and demanded that the Universal title match take place immediately.

Seth Rollins came out and what happened next was one of the hottest starts to a WrestleMania ever. A pre-match assault was not enough for Lesnar, as Rollins hit him with a low blow and three Curb Stomps to pick up the victory and the Universal title.

