Brock Lesnar suspended; former WWE Champion fired - 5 WWE Superstars Adam Pearce has punished for their controversial actions

WWE is a massive organization. The promotion has numerous shows that air on television, streaming, and other platforms. These programs include RAW, SmackDown, NXT, EVOLVE, LFG, and Speed, among others.

With so many active shows, the sports entertainment juggernaut has to juggle a large roster. With that comes the need for management to keep the roster in check. It cannot just be up to Triple H or Shawn Michaels to handle such issues, as they already have enough on their plate. As a result, there are four General Managers in the company, namely Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis, Ava, and Stevie Turner.

Adam Pearce runs Monday Night RAW, arguably the most chaotic show, and hence the one that is seemingly the most difficult to manage. To help keep people in line, Scrap Daddy has been known to suspend, fire, or fine wrestlers when necessary.

Below are five WWE superstars Adam Pearce has punished for their controversial actions over time:

#5. Bronson Reed was fined last year

Bronson Reed is a dominant superstar currently assigned to the Monday Night RAW brand. He is a former WWE NXT North American Champion and has injured numerous stars with his Tsunami Splash.

On the September 16, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW, Bronson and Braun Strowman had a war that became all too common during that period. As the skirmish went on, Reed shockingly picked up a fan at ringside and threw him at The Monster Among Men.

Adam Pearce reacted by publicly fining Auszilla. However, this didn't stop the madness as the two went on to have an insane Last Monster Standing Match, with Bronson remaining a threat until he was injured in November at Survivor Series.

#4. Brock Lesnar was suspended from WWE in the past

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant superstars in WWE history. He rose to the top of the card almost immediately in 2002. He then took a break from the company in 2004, but returned less than a decade later and remained dominant for years to come.

On October 22, 2021, Brock Lesnar snapped following a loss at WWE Crown Jewel. This led to The Beast attacking The Bloodline, other stars, and even officials. Adam Pearce, who at the time oversaw both the red and blue brands, reacted in the moment and suspended The Beast.

Unfortunately, the move backfired on Pearce. An angry Lesnar proceeded to hit the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion with two F-5s. Pearce may have regretted the decision, but he hid that fact on social media, at least.

#3. Bobby Lashley was fired by Adam Pearce

Bobby Lashley is currently known for his work in All Elite Wrestling, but his greatest success came in World Wrestling Entertainment. The All Mighty won World Titles multiple times in the Stamford-based promotion.

On the December 12, 2022, edition of Monday Night RAW, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley lost his cool. He lost a match to Seth Rollins, thanks to an incident with a referee who happened to be dealing with a potential leg injury.

Lashley felt he was ripped off and confronted the referee. After which, another official came out, and The All Mighty attacked. Adam Pearce then rushed out to discipline Lashley, only to get pushed for his troubles.

The RAW General Manager then proceeded to fire Lashley on the spot. Thankfully, the decision didn't turn out to be permanent, and The All Mighty returned not too long afterwards.

#2. Drew McIntyre was punished

Drew McIntyre is a multi-time WWE Champion and a consistent top dog in the global juggernaut. Perhaps most importantly, he has become one of the most compelling characters on television at present.

McIntyre was seemingly going to have a great night at Money in the Bank 2024. He won the Men's MITB Ladder Match and attempted to cash in his contract the same night, only for CM Punk to cost The Scottish Warrior the World Heavyweight Title.

Drew McIntyre snapped, and it led to a physical confrontation with Adam Pearce on the post-show, where he accidentally elbowed the RAW General Manager in the face. The Scot was then suspended and fined for his behavior.

#1. Adam Pearce had to suspend Gunther recently

Gunther is a former World Heavyweight Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and NXT United Kingdom Champion. He has been a title holder for over 80% of his time with the Stamford-based promotion, and he is well on his way to becoming one of WWE's greatest performers.

The Ring General lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at this year's Show of Shows. A visibly angry former champion threw a fit on the RAW after WrestleMania, where he had a physical confrontation with commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

Gunther then put a vicious chokehold on McAfee, who'd taken a shot at the 37-year-old just before that, to protect his co-commentator Cole from the same fate. Due to his treatment of both RAW commentators, Adam Pearce suspended The Ring General for an indefinite period.

