Brock Lesnar went off-script during his only Elimination Chamber match in 2022: Why did he do it? Real reason explained

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE since SummerSlam 2023. He was supposed to return during Royal Rumble 2024, but a lawsuit and allegations involving Vince McMahon and him made that difficult. As of now, WWE has distanced itself from both McMahon and Lesnar.

Even though the Stamford-based promotion hasn’t mentioned Brock Lesnar in ages, his legacy cannot be erased from the pro-wrestling industry. Over the years, The Beast has done it all such as fiery promos, difficult maneuvers, securing the gold, and even going off-script!

Speaking of going off-script, Lesnar once broke the glass of his elimination chamber match’s pod because due to miscommunication.

At Elimination Chamber 2022, Bobby Lashley was taken out of the match with an injury angle. However, WWE still intended to open Lashley’s empty pod before opening Lesnar’s pod. Since Brock Lesnar wasn’t aware of this, he believed his pod would open next. When it didn’t, he shattered the glass and entered the ring.

Dave Meltzer reported the real reason on Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

"At the 9:20 mark of the match, the idea was that Lashley's pod would be opened since it was his time, but he wasn't there. Lesnar obviously knew Lashley was going to be taken out and not in the match. But he didn't know they were going to signal for Lashley's pod to open and it not be Lesnar's, as he figured he was next. He also knew that they were running low on time and had a hard out when the show had to be over. Lesnar thought it was a mistake and that his pod was supposed to open, so physically broke out of it and then destroyed everyone."

The Beast won the match and secured the WWE Championship, becoming the first superstar to win a world title before WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar can be done with WWE for good

It goes without saying that The Beast has achieved significantly in the industry. In fact, he was the highest-paid WWE wrestler of recent times. Ever since the allegations, he’s been away, and Eric Bischoff believes that Lesnar will likely stay away from the limelight.

"I don't think he's (Brock Lesnar) motivated to be a public person or is going to try to reclaim his fame, if you will, for lack of a better term. And he's got enough money, he doesn't need iStack that cash, go buy another farm, go buy another. one of those $700,000 John Deere tractors or whatever they are, plant more potatoes or soybeans or whatever it is you do on your farm. That's what I would think Brock's going to do. I don't think there's any motivation on his part to try to resurrect his career."

As of now, it is believed that Bron Breakker will eventually replace Brock Lesnar, just as he did in Royal Rumble 2024.