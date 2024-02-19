"Shouldn't he be in prison?", "The chosen one" - WWE Universe sounds off as top star comments on Brock Lesnar's status for WrestleMania XL

WWE continues to distance itself from Brock Lesnar owing to the Vince McMahon scandal that brought a ton of unfortunate media attention to the ex-UFC mauler. However, Intercontinental Champion Gunther brought up his name recently.

Gunther was hoping to get his one-on-one match with the "Alpha Male of our Species" at WrestleMania XL. However, The Ring General believes that perhaps the train has left the station for the potential blockbuster showdown and that people may have seen the last of Lesnar.

Some fans took notice of the Austrian's statement and decided to share their personal opinions on X. The Beast is a beloved superstar to many among the WWE Universe, and some find it hard to digest what the man is being accused of, albeit not proved guilty as of this writing.

Brock Lesnar was last seen at SummerSlam 2023 wrestling Cody Rhodes. There have been rumors that he was planned to face "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio at Elimination Chamber: Perth. Lesnar's feud with the Judgment Day star would have commenced at Royal Rumble, with the latter eliminating him from the match to set it up. Ultimately, WWE replaced him with Bron Breakker, who in turn got thrown over the top rope by the young Mysterio.

Is Brock Lesnar done with WWE for good?

On Instagram, Mark Rigney posted a photo of Brock Lesnar hugging his daughter Mya after her win in a women’s shot put. This was his first public appearance since August 2023. Several fans flooded the comments section, showing love to the former WWE Champion.

Former World Wrestling Entertainment personality Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on Lesnar following the lawsuit against Vince McMahon. He says that The Beast is likely to live life on his farm and away from the limelight. Bischoff attributed it to his preference for private life and his well-known demeanor:

"I don't think he's (Brock Lesnar) motivated to be a public person or is going to try to reclaim his fame, if you will, for lack of a better term. And he's got enough money, he doesn't need it," Bischoff stated on his 83 Weeks podcast. "Stack that cash, go buy another farm, go buy another one of those $700,000 John Deere tractors or whatever they are, plant more potatoes or soybeans or whatever it is you do on your farm. That's what I would think Brock's going to do. I don't think there's any motivation on his part to try to resurrect his career," he added.

Released superstar Matt Riddle, who was vocal in the past about his relationship with The Beast in WWE, recently claimed that it is Brock Lesnar who was mentioned in Janel Grant's lawsuit.