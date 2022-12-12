Brock Party: When Brock Lesnar stepped out of his comfort zone for the first time since WWE return

Brock Lesnar is one of the most intimidating and feared WWE Superstars. Brock Lesnar is one of the most intimidating and feared WWE Superstars there is, whether inside or outside the business. The former champion's build, demeanor, and background in other sports have also helped his reputation. However, there was one memorable time during his second run with the company when the fans saw him not only as an athlete but also as an entertainer.

The Beast first signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2000 and debuted two years later on RAW. Although he has set himself up as a dominant character at this point, he still took part in silly backstage segments, sometimes with other superstars. However, that all changed when he left the promotion in 2004 and returned in 2012.

Brock's character for his second run was mostly with a serious and tough persona, especially since his time as an MMA fighter and a former UFC Champion became mainstream. Later on, his partnership with Heyman also heightened his character. Still, there were some rare times when the duo weren't that serious.

In 2019, Lesnar became a surprising replacement for Sami Zayn for that year's Money in the Bank match. After he claimed the briefcase during the event, The Beast Incarnate introduced fans to the "Brock Party."

This marked the first time since 2012 that Brock had gone out of character. Much to the shock of many, Lesnar appeared on an episode of RAW and not only came out dancing, carrying his briefcase like a boombox but also walked in on a completely different theme song. Also, Brock and Paul jammed out to the theme songs of Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston, who were the promotion's champions at the time.

Another iconic moment during this run was the reaction of the former Universal Champion when he found out that he could wait up to a year to cash in on the contract.

When a WWE Superstar managed to break Brock Lesnar's character for a bet

Another entertaining segment in recent memory is the one between Brock Lesnar, Heyman, and R-Truth in 2020. Wherein the latter hilariously claimed that he was going to eliminate Paul during that year's Royal Rumble

R-Truth later revealed that before leaving for the segment, he was asked not to follow his script and say his own thing in hopes of breaking Brock Lesnar's character for a bet.

"I remember man, when we were talking about it, when they gave me my promo and they were like 'Well, kinda don't want you to go do the promo, we want you to do your thing and make Brock laugh'. I said, 'What?' They're like 'Yeah, we all kinda got a bet, a bet that some say you can't, some say you can, we're going to see if you make Brock laugh. So, we're not going to tell Brock what you're going to say.'"

For now, it remains to be seen when Brock Lesnar will return to WWE programming and what kind of character he will have once he does.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes