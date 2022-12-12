5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW (December 12, 2022) 

Last week's episode of WWE RAW saw The Usos successfully defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens. Also, on the show, Bayley and Alexa Bliss picked up huge wins.

Overall, it was another eventful edition of WWE's apex show. With Royal Rumble 2023 fast approaching, WWE will look to keep going with the same momentum when WWE RAW emanates love from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on December 12, 2022.

While Seth Rollins will face Bobby Lashley to determine the number one contender for the United States Championship on the upcoming show, Alexa Bliss will lock horns with Bayley for a shot at the RAW Women's Championship.

On top of that, Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY has also been announced for Monday night. On that note, let's look at five things that could transpire on the show.

#5. Asuka embraces her darker side on WWE RAW

Asuka took on Rhea Ripley and Bayley in a triple-threat match on the previous episode of WWE RAW. While she showed heart to go toe-to-toe against The Role Model and The Eradicator, she succumbed to a loss.

Following that, Asuka was attacked by Ripley. The Judgment Day member laid waste to the 41-year-old before stomping her. Since then, Asuka has been teasing a character change.

The veteran shared a series of posts on Twitter, teasing the return of her old character "Kana" from her time wrestling in Japan. The Empress of Tomorrow could embrace her darker side and revert to her old persona in the upcoming episode.

#4. WWE books Solo Sikoa vs. Elias for the night

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: The Bloodline made their move ahead of #WWERaw with a vicious attack on @IAmEliasWWE EXCLUSIVE: The Bloodline made their move ahead of #WWERaw with a vicious attack on @IAmEliasWWE! https://t.co/5Y5ah15kRl

Last week's episode of WWE RAW saw Solo Sikoa launch a brutal attack on Elias. The former NXT Superstar then joined forces with The Bloodline to beat the living daylights out of Elias.

Given the severity of the attack, Ezekiel's older brother was replaced by Kevin Owens in the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match. However, Elias could return on the upcoming show to exact revenge on Sikoa.

WWE could announce a high-octane singles match between the duo for the night. While Elias may show heart in the bout, expect Solo to emerge victorious in the end.

#3. The Street Profits set their sights on The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio took on Akira Tozawa on the previous episode of WWE RAW. The former made easy work of the latter to pick up a win.

Following the match, The Judgment Day was about to launch an attack on Akira. However, The Street Profits showed up, forcing the heel stable to retreat. Given how things unfolded, a mini-feud between The Street Profits and The Judgment Day could be on the cards.

Fans can expect WWE to start building on the same in the upcoming episode. The Street Profits could team up with Tozawa to take on The Judgment Day in a 3-on-3 tag match on Monday night.

#2. Becky Lynch makes her presence felt during Bayley's match

Becky Lynch took on Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a triple-threat match on WWE RAW last week. However, Big Time Becks succumbed to a loss after interference from Damage CTRL.

Given the turn of events, fans can expect an irate Becky to exact revenge on Damage CTRL on Monday night. The Man could show up during Bayley's match to take out IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

This could lead to Alexa Bliss pinning a distracted Bayley to become the number-one contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

#1. Brock Lesnar returns and costs Bobby Lashley his match

Bobby Lashley will lock horns with Seth Rollins on WWE RAW to determine the number one contender for the United States Championship. However, this could turn into something bigger if WWE decides to have Brock Lesnar return.

Given The Beast has unfinished business with The All Mighty, a potential interference makes total sense. Lesnar could make his WWE return during Lashley's match to cost him a shot at the United States Championship.

This could then plant the seeds for a final showdown between the duo for the Royal Rumble 2023.

Should Asuka revert to her old persona?

