Bron Breakker to lose his Intercontinental Title to 27-year-old star instead of AJ Styles? Exploring the potential

Since winning the Intercontinental Championship, Bron Breakker has been a force to be reckoned with. The youngster took out every superstar who came his way and continued his dominant run. However, the clock could be ticking on his title reign. Although Breakker is currently entangled in a feud with AJ Styles on RAW, the latter may not be the one to dethrone him.

In a stunning twist, Breakker could lose the Intercontinental Title to 27-year-old Dominik Mysterio. This week on RAW, Dirty Dom accidentally ended up on the receiving end of a vicious spear, which was supposed to be for The Phenomenal One. Bron Breakker may have inadvertently made another new enemy besides Styles, as Mysterio could be seething for revenge.

With all three superstars intertwined in the same storyline, this could lead to a multi-person feud on Monday Night RAW. WWE could set up a Triple Threat Match between Bron Breakker, AJ Styles, and Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. This is a match that could add grandeur to The Show of Shows, putting all three stars in the spotlight.

However, Dominik could pull off a huge shocker as he could walk out of Las Vegas in April as the new Intercontinental Champion. The Latino Cheat has established himself as a top star in WWE over the past two years. He has been looking to capture his first singles title on the main roster. WrestleMania 41 could be the place where Triple H may finally pull the trigger.

However, this is nothing but speculation at this point. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the Intercontinental Championship.

Bron Breakker to rise to the main event scene after WrestleMania 41?

Ever since debuting on the main roster, Bron Breakker has proven time and time again why he is a top star. He has dominated the mid-card division on RAW for the past several months. Moreover, the 27-year-old is having a phenomenal run as the Intercontinental Champion.

However, WrestleMania 41 could be the place where he may lose the coveted title, which may mark a new chapter in his career. After potentially dropping the gold, Breakker could rise to the main event scene. He could feud with top stars like Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Gunther, and others, solidifying his territory on the roster.

After establishing himself as a top-tier star post-Mania, Bron Breakker could turn babyface and set his sights on the World Heavyweight Championship. WWE could do that to harness his full potential and build him as the company's future.

While this is an intriguing prospect, it is speculation at this point. Whether Breakker loses the IC Title at WrestleMania or continues his dominant run remains to be seen.

