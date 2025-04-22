Bron Breakker to retire former WWE World Heavyweight Champion for good at SummerSlam 2025? Why it's likely

Bron Breakker shocked the WWE Universe on the latest episode of RAW by joining forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. This new alliance has opened up endless possibilities for the youngster, which might take him to the top of the mountain. This could begin at SummerSlam 2025, where Breakker might put a former World Heavyweight Champion's legacy to rest.

He could retire WWE legend Goldberg at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The 58-year-old has been talking about his retirement match quite a lot lately. During various interviews and podcasts, the Hall of Famer has said he plans to do it this summer. A major reason why Bron Breakker is likely to be Goldberg's final opponent is due to Da Man's admiration for the 27-year-old.

The two superstars share a good off-screen relationship. The WWE icon highly praised Breakker during an interview and said that he saw a reflection of himself in the upstart. Goldberg was seemingly keen on having a program with the former Intercontinental Champion. Besides, Paul Heyman is another major factor as to why this match is likely to happen.

Heyman also shares an outstanding friendship with the WWE icon. Now that he has taken Bron Breakker under his wing, The Wiseman could make this dream match come true, and why not? Breakker and Goldberg are known for their physique and strength, and a match between them would be a marquee showdown.

SummerSlam has been the host for several dream matches in the past. A contest of this magnitude could set the internet abuzz, and this is another reason it is likely to happen at the August spectacle. However, this is just a possibility at this moment, and only time will tell whether it happens or not.

Bron Breakker to win a world title by next year's WrestleMania?

After what happened this week on RAW, it is safe to say that Bron Breakker is now officially a Paul Heyman Guy. This shocking move could be a game-changer for the Breakker's WWE journey. There is no doubt that the upstart's association with The Wiseman could do wonders for his career.

The Dog of WWE could become a World Champion by WrestleMania 41. Now that he has joined forces with a veteran like Seth Rollins, the 27-year-old could be in the spotlight. WWE could build him as a top-tier star on the red brand before pushing him into the main event scene.

This could very well lead to Bron Breakker breaking into the World Heavyweight Championship picture. That is a superstar's ultimate goal after all. The 27-year-old could compete for the coveted title at The Show of Shows next year and go on to win his first world title in WWE.

There is a good possibility of it happening, but it is just speculation as of now. It remains to be seen how Paul Heyman's mentorship impacts Bron Breakker's career in the business.

