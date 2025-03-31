Goldberg's close real-life friend to face him in his Retirement Match at SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility

Goldberg has been talking about his retirement for quite some time now. The WWE Hall of Famer is keen to have a farewell match this year, which could happen at SummerSlam 2025. When it comes to who his final opponent could be, there is a wide pool of talent on that list. However, Bron Breakker could be the superstar to retire the WWE legend.

The two superstars share an outstanding friendship and are extremely close in real life. During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Goldberg heaped praise on the youngster. The 58-year-old called Breakker an exceptional talent and said that he sees a reflection of himself in the latter. His statement was a clear indication that the former World Champion wants to work with the 27-year-old.

If Goldberg pitches the idea of a match, WWE would likely embrace it with open arms. Besides, Bron Breakker is often compared with the WWE icon, especially due to their physique and similar aggressive in-ring style. This is a dream match that fans have long been clamoring to see. Also, Breakker retiring a legend would be a game-changing moment in his young career.

Therefore, the Stamford-based promotion has every reason to capitalize on this. And what could be a better place to host this blockbuster match than SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium? Goldberg could pass the torch to Bron Breakker at The Biggest Party of the Summer and walk into the shadows, closing the last chapter of his illustrious pro wrestling career.

A match of this magnitude would generate huge buzz, setting the wrestling world in a frenzy. Hence, the possibility of it happening is fairly high. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for The Myth.

Goldberg to compete in multiple matches in his final run in WWE?

Ever since the WWE Hall of Famer announced that 2025 would see his last match in the squared circle, there have been several questions in fans' minds. The WWE Universe has been wondering whether he would return to in-ring action for one last match or if it would be a series of matches.

It looks like Goldberg could compete in at least two to three matches this year. During an interview, he mentioned several stars, such as Roman Reigns, Gunther, John Cena, and Bron Breakker, whom he would love to face in his final run. It will be safe to say that the 58-year-old does have a story with The Ring General to finish.

Also, the OTC competing against The Myth is a match many would love to see. Goldberg has already started training for his in-ring return. It does not look like all this rigorous training would be just for one match. Having him involved in multiple programs will also help WWE elevate some current-day superstars.

It will be quite interesting to see what the future holds for the Hall of Famer. Regardless of how things shape up, 2025 certainly has some huge things in store for the WWE Universe.

