Bron Breakker's former partner to return after 8 months to join Seth Rollins' alliance? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker shocked the world by forming an alliance on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41. Fans could see Paul Heyman bring another superstar into the stable in the coming days.

Rollins shockingly joined forces with Heyman to defeat CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41. On the WWE RAW edition that followed, former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker joined the alliance and assaulted Reigns and Punk. Sami Zayn suffered a vicious assault at the hands of The Unpredictable Badass and The Visionary this past Monday, but that could just be the start. Fans could see more members getting added to the villainous faction.

One possible member could be Baron Corbin, who was a tag team partner of Bron Breakker during their time in NXT. Fans might remember that the two also held the NXT Tag Team Championship once. Corbin's synergy with Breakker and experience as a heel can elevate the group to heights fans haven't seen before.

The erstwhile Lone Wolf's last televised match for the company was on the August 30, 2024, edition of SmackDown, so it has been over eight months since fans last saw him square off in a WWE ring. He was released from the company in November 2024, but the good news is that he isn't signed to a big promotion like AEW and has a 12-year history in the Stamford-based company. So his comeback could be realistically possible.

However, it must be noted that this scenario is just speculation for now.

Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker to add new members to their faction on WWE RAW?

Considering Seth Rollins sees the faction as the way forward for the industry, fans have started to speculate that another member may get added to the alliance, possibly a youngster.

Austin Theory is one of the names being thrown around, considering he was once touted to be a main event star in WWE, especially when Vince McMahon was his mentor. He could finally cut his ties with Grayson Waller to join The Visionary's stable.

Other names being brought up are popular NXT stars like Oba Femi and Ethan Page, who have the potential to be among the biggest stars in the company's future. Only time will tell who will join the trio on WWE RAW.

