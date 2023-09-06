Bron Breakker to squash 29-year-old star at WWE event this week? Possible aftermath of his brutal assault

Bron Breakker has been announced for his first WWE event outside the States. The former NXT Champion will join Jinder Mahal, Matt Riddle, and other superstars for their tour of India as part of the Superstar Spectacle event.

He has not been advertised to partake in in-ring action thus far. However, he could be booked to work a squash match against a 29-year-old superstar in Odyssey Jones at the September 8 event in Hyderabad.

The squash match could be the aftermath of Bron Breakker’s attack on the September 5 episode of NXT. The 25-year-old took out Von Wagner in a brutal post-match assault. Breakker hit Vagner with several chair shots to the back and then hit his skull with the ringside steel steps.

WWE has done a smart job of building Breakker as a violent and sadistic heel who isn’t worried about consequences and only wants to cause chaos in the NXT locker room. For those unaware, His heel turn began after he lost the NXT Championship to Carmelo Hayes at NXT: Stand & Deliver 2023.

Speaking of Hayes, the NXT Champion will defend his title against the winner of Wes Lee and Ilja Dragunov at No Mercy on September 30. The number one contender’s match is set for the September 12th episode of NXT.

Bron Breakker to debut on SmackDown after NXT assault? Analyzing the possibility

The conclusion to this week’s NXT was extremely barbaric as Bron Breakker bashed Von Wagner’s head with the ringside steel steps.

NXT posted a video on their social media of a bloodied and battered Wagner being stretchered out of the arena.

Breakker’s actions might cause him trouble with Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid could be forced to suspend the former NXT Champion. The suspension could serve as a motive for Breakker to join SmackDown full-time.

We’ll have to wait to see how NXT officials respond to Breakker’s assault.

