The Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy feud has been one of the bright spots of NXT recently

Since becoming the NXT Champion, second-generation superstar Bron Breakker has been a busy man. Every time he turns around, someone else wants a shot at him and the gold.

He turned away Ciampa and took claim over the mantle of the brand. He's battled WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler on both NXT and RAW; the hits keep coming.

For months now, we have seen this young star handle adversity as well as any in-ring competitor possibly could. He's almost thrived on it and used it as fuel to keep getting better. It has also helped add to his aura as the number one prospect in the entire organization.

At 6'0", 240 pounds, and still only 24-years-old, Breakker is the prototype of the kind of athlete that the company wants to produce going forward. He could also eventually become the first major success story to emerge from the new version of NXT.

So, needless to say, WWE has a lot invested in this guy, and rightfully so. The former gridiron football star symbolizes what they wanted to accomplish when they went to the 'technicolor dreamcoat' version of the show.

Standing in his path now is a performer who could not be more different from The Son of a Steiner.

Joe Gacy does not look the part of a superstar, nor does he possess the monstrous muscles of the young champion. Wearing all-black and with a haircut, you could set your watch to, he looks more like the guy who checks IDs outside of a nightclub.

But right now, his work on the microphone - as well as some spooky vignettes - has set the stage for what has developed into an intriguing feud.

He's gotten to where he is today by being an articulate speaker and using his cult leader image. During this angle, Gacy's character has relied heavily on playing mind games with Breakker. It's his strong suit, and he is playing it entirely to his advantage in this storyline.

While Gacy hasn't quite fleshed out the depth of his persona yet, he's effective enough at it right now to make this rivalry entertaining. The contrast in both men's styles and personalities only fuels the fire.

The two men will meet at In Your House for the NXT Championship, but if Breakker is disqualified, he will lose the belt

The upcoming match sets Bron up for some screwy finish where Gacy comes out on top. From there, Breakker will either seek revenge OR possibly make his way to the main roster.

No matter how this program plays out, the real winners here are the fans. Those in the WWE Universe who may have tuned out from NXT 2.0 should give it another look. Storylines like this one and some others are making the show better, slowly but surely.

The angle between Bron Breakker and Joe Gacy isn't over yet, and it's definitely gotten better in recent weeks. It's worth checking out, just to see how this whole crazy storyline ends.

What do you think about the current feud between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and challenger Joe Gacy? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

