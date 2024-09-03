Bronson Reed to attack veteran; Adam Pearce to book 6 ft 5 in star's final match? - 3 ways the former North American Champion can return to WWE

Bronson Reed has been on a roll on WWE RAW lately. The Australian star took out names like Seth Rollins, The Miz, R-Truth, and Braun Strowman over the past month.

On the post-Bash in Berlin episode of RAW, Reed was set to wrestle Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser in a Triple Threat match as part of the ongoing tournament to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Unfortunately for Reed, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was replaced by Braun Strowman in the match. It is unknown when he will be back on television, but it likely won't be long until he starts destroying talents again.

So without further ado, let's take a look at three possible ways Bronson Reed can return to WWE.

#3. Bronson Reed destroys WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce

The year 2024 has been a difficult one for Adam Pearce. He has not been able to keep things in order on RAW and talents like The Wyatt Sicks, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed have exposed him as a weak General Manager.

Bronson Reed destroyed Braun Strowman in their encounter on RAW last week, but The Monster Among Men ended up replacing him in the Triple Threat match against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser. Pearce's decision did not make a lot of sense as The Monster Among Men got such a big opportunity just a week after a major loss.

The 330lb star was baffled about the decision and took to X to question it.

It is possible that Reed completely loses control upon his return and attacks the red brand's General Manager for giving Strowman his spot in the match. It would be an explosive way for him to gain back the momentum he lost due to his illness.

#2. Bronson Reed attacks Braun Strowman on WWE RAW next week

Jey Uso, Ilja Dragunov, Pete Dunne, and Braun Strowman will collide in a Fatal 4-Way match next week on WWE RAW for a shot at Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship.

If Bronson Reed is medically cleared by next week, he could crash the match and take out The Monster Among Men for taking what could have been his spot. It would also set up their second encounter.

If he is not able to show up on the red brand next week, he could attack Bron Breakker and whoever The Second-Generation Superstar's next opponent will be during their showdown for the title.

#1. Bronson Reed takes out Odyssey Jones

Odyssey Jones was drafted to RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft but did not get used by the Stamford-based promotion on television at all. He showed up on the red brand in August and joined forces with The New Day against The Final Testament.

Ahead of this week's episode of RAW, the 405 lb star was removed from the roster page on WWE's website, which sparked rumors about him possibly departing the Triple H-led company.

Nothing about his status is confirmed yet, but if he is on his way out, WWE could have Bronson Reed destroy him to write him off television.

A match between the two super heavyweights would spark a lot of interest among fans and it would make Reed look stronger than ever.

