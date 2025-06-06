Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to turn on Seth Rollins and unveil WWE icon as new leader? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins' WWE faction is currently dominating WWE RAW. Because of this numbers game, The Visionary has already qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The Architect has powerhouses like Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on his side, making his alliance nearly unstoppable.

Ad

However, in an unexpected twist, Reed and Breakker could turn on Seth Rollins and may reveal WWE icon The Rock as their newest leader. When Paul Heyman was paired with Roman Reigns and the People's Champion made his return as The Final Boss, there were wild speculations about Heyman and Rock working together secretly.

Despite dropping multiple teases, the Stamford-based promotion seemingly dropped the storyline. Also, The Rock acknowledged Roman Reigns during the RAW Netflix debut show. Meanwhile, the company still has the opportunity to set up a showdown between Reigns and The Rock, with The Wiseman involved.

Ad

Trending

This could be done when the Tsunami and the Dog of WWE turn against Seth Rollins. After this betrayal, Heyman, along with both of them, could introduce The Great One and reveal him as the real leader of the faction.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, the Original Tribal Chief has yet to return and seek vengeance against Rollins' faction. With this, WWE will have no concerns about setting up a Roman vs. Rock showdown if they replace The Final Boss as the villainous faction's newest leader.

Although this scenario is based solely on speculation and assumptions, it certainly presents an intriguing situation that could lead to the dream match between Reigns and Rock.

Seth Rollins is a major favorite heading into WWE Money in the Bank

The Visionary is set to be part of the traditional MITB Ladder Match. Along with Rollins, Solo Sikoa, El Grande Americano, LA Knight, Andrade, and Penta are the other participants in this high-profile bout.

Ad

With the show just a few steps away, many fans believe that the former Universal Champion will secure victory on the Men's side and become Mr. MITB 2025. If The Architect can make this a reality, he will hold the briefcase for the second time in his career. Additionally, Solo Sikoa is speculated to be another frontrunner alongside Rollins.

Expand Tweet

Ad

From the women's side, Naomi is currently anticipated to secure the victory. Additionally, Rhea Ripley also holds a significant buzz heading toward the bout.

This year, Money in the Bank is set to take place on June 7, 2025. It will be broadcast live from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA. It will be interesting to see what happens at the premium live event, and whether Seth Rollins will make history again?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!