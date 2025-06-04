Two major WWE Superstars to cost Seth Rollins MITB; veteran proposes wild scenario

Seth Rollins is slated to compete at the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Ahead of the PLE, former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English) shared his wild prediction for a potential victor of the Men's MITB Ladder Match.

The Architect defeated Finn Balor and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match last week on RAW, securing a spot in the six-man gimmick contest. The other five participants are Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Andrade, El Grande Americano, and Penta.

On the REBOOKED podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt proposed a scenario according to which CM Punk and Sami Zayn could cost The Visionary the multi-man contest. They would do so by neutralizing Seth Rollins' faction members, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

According to the former WWE star, this would ultimately pave the way for LA Knight to become Mr. Money in the Bank.

"It's so obvious that they [WWE] might play on that and the idea of Seth [Rollins] going to win, and then the good guys, your Sami [Zayn], your [CM] Punk, come out and neutralize them [Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed] and cost him [Rollins] the match, leading to more conflict for them at SummerSlam or wherever, and that feud continues, and you get it to, maybe, an LA Knight—they're ready to pull the trigger on in the next year," he said. [From 44:26 to 44:48]

You can watch the full episode below:

Seth Rollins says a major name is done with WWE

CM Punk, AJ Styles, and El Grande Americano battled in a Men's MITB Triple Threat Qualifier in the main event of this week's RAW. Americano eventually pinned Styles following interference from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

In the closing moments of the show, Rollins, Breakker, and Reed stood tall over Jey Uso, CM Punk, and Sami Zayn following a post-match attack. After RAW went off the air, fans erupted with Roman Reigns' chants.

Responding to the crowd, Seth declared that the Original Tribal Chief was ''done'' with WWE after being assaulted by him and Breakker on the April 21, 2025, installment of the red brand's show.

"The champ is done for; your martyr is done for; Sami Zayn [is] in the dirt; OTC [is] nowhere in sight. You know whose time it is right now? That chant is a joke, like all of you. He's gone. We put him in the dirt, just like these three. It is my time. It is our time. Because I am a Visionary, I am a Revolutionary; I am—You're too easy, you m*rons."

Fans will have to wait and see if CM Punk and Sami Zayn cost The Revolutionary the Men's MITB Ladder Match on June 7 in Los Angeles.

