Bronson Reed to introduce his former stablemate as The Vision's new member? Exploring the possibility

After putting Roman Reigns out of commission at Clash in Paris, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker will now lock horns with The Usos at Wrestlepalooza in a tag team match. Odds are currently stacked against The Vision. Paul Heyman is out injured, while Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are occupied with CM Punk and the returning AJ Lee.Therefore, to strengthen the faction in times of need, Bronson Reed could add another member to The Vision in the form of his former stablemate, Slex. Reed and Slex were part of a faction called TMDK (The Mighty Don't Kneel), which competed in Melbourne City Wrestling, Pro Wrestling NOAH, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and several other promotions. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMoreover, the 39-year-old is also a well-known personal trainer in the wrestling world, having worked with several prominent names in the industry. When Bronson Reed injured his ankle after diving off the top of the cage at Survivor Series: WarGames last year, Slex helped him during recovery. Reed still trains under his fellow Australian's guidance.Therefore, given the current situation, The Aus-Zilla could add his former stablemate to The Vision. In Paul Heyman's absence, Reed could try to take control of the group by bringing in his friend. The two were seen together not too long ago in a photo Reed posted on X.That said, while this scenario could be intriguing, it is purely speculative, and the chances of it happening are slim.Bronson Reed seemingly reveals the name of his tag team with Bron BreakkerWhile both Reed and Breakker are part of The Vision along with Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Paul Heyman, it seems that the duo now has an official tag team name ahead of their match against The Usos at Wrestlepalooza.Bronson Reed took to Instagram, seemingly revealing that the duo is called the 'Brons'. The 37-year-old wrote the new name in the caption under a picture of him and Bron Breakker.Reed defeated LA Knight in the main event of this week's RAW after The Dog of WWE distracted The Megastar. The heel duo then ambushed the former United States Champion after the bout, leading to Jimmy Uso rushing out to make the save. However, Breakker quickly neutralized him with a vicious Spear.This prompted Jey Uso to join the fray, but similar to his twin, he also found himself on the receiving end of a Spear. The heels had the upper hand until LA Knight brought in a steel chair, forcing Reed and Breakker to retreat. However, The YEET Master laid LA Knight out with a Spear afterward, continuing his ongoing change of character.It will be interesting to see what happens when The Usos battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on September 20 at Wrestlepalooza.