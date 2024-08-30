Bronson Reed to invade SmackDown & injure 5-time WWE champion next after Braun Strowman? Exploring the possibility

Bronson Reed has been wrecking havoc on Monday Night RAW for the past few weeks. It began with him attacking Seth Rollins out of nowhere and destroying The Visionary with multiple Tsunamis. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Reed brutally assaulted Braun Strowman by delivering a Tsunami on 'The Monster Among Men' in the parking lot on top of a car.

However, it might not just be the red brand that is the victim of his unbridled fury. The RAW Superstar might make his way over to WWE SmackDown tonight, and assault returning superstar, Shinsuke Nakamura. It so happens that LA Knight has issued an open challenge for the United States Championship in Berlin, and 'The King of Strong Style' can return to WWE TV to answer the challenge. Even though Nakamura is signed to WWE RAW, he can challenge for the title on the blue show considering Randy Orton, who is signed to SmackDown, is challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Nakamura is a part of WWE's European Tour ahead of Bash in Berlin where he was seen challenging for the championship in a Fatal 4-Way match at Frankfurt. Therefore, Nakamura returning to pursue the same title in an open challenge sets in rather perfectly.

Once Nakamura vs. Knight begins, Bronson Reed can make his way over to the ring and destroy The King of Strong Style, while letting 'The Megastar' know that he can be next. It can be a one-off appearance for Reed on the blue show and as a means to write Nakamura off WWE TV with an injury angle.

Bronson Reed made an interesting claim after the latest episode of WWE RAW

WWE RAW featured a match between Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman that ended in a no-contest after the former abandoned the match mid-way. However, the assault continued backstage and finally ended with the former NXT North American Champion performing a Tsunami on Strowman while he was on the top of a car.

RAW's General Manager Adam Pearce called for medical help immediately while 'The Monster Among Men' revealed he couldn't move his fingers. On the other hand, Reed walked away unscathed. Later, he took to social media and claimed that Mondays are now for watching him!

"Face it. Monday nights are made for watching Bronson."

WWE's endgame with Bronson Reed is yet to be revealed. However, so far it seems like the Stamford-based company is positioning him as a force not to be reckoned with.

