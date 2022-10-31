Brooding stable leader, former tag team partner - 5 potential opponents for Nikki Cross on WWE RAW

The foundation of WWE RAW was shaken to its core in last week's episode. A surprising face reappeared during the main event of Bianca Belair vs. Bayley.

The Role Model has been in a rivalry with the reigning WWE RAW Women's Champion and desperately wants to capture the title. Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates IYO SKY and Dakota Kai tried to interfere in the bout when Nikki Cross returned. She took out both women plus the referee with an epic dive and then laid out both Bianca Belair and Bayley.

This wasn't the friendly heroic Nikki A.S.H. or even Alexa Bliss' former happy-go-lucky tag team partner. The Twisted Sister Nikki Cross is back and will stir up chaos on WWE RAW.

Now that she's back, she's clearly targeting almost anybody in her path. Who could she compete against on the Red brand in the coming weeks and months? Who might be the best opponent for the former RAW Women's Champion?

Below are five potential opponents for Nikki Cross on WWE RAW.

#5. Nikki Cross attacked Bayley on WWE RAW

Bayley has become one of the most decorated and impressive female superstars of all time. She's held the NXT, RAW, SmackDown Women's Championship, and WWE Women's Tag Team Titles during her time with the company. The Role Model is even the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion of all time.

While Nikki attacked four women and the referee during her return to WWE RAW, she was most aggressive in her attack on Bayley. She laid out The Role Model and even beat her down with Nikki's jacket.

It is difficult to tell if Nikki was being extra aggressive towards the Damage CTRL leader for any particular reason or if that just comes down to the chaotic nature of The Twisted Sister.

Regardless, the two are likely to cross paths in the ring sooner rather than later. Given Bayley's upcoming title opportunity at Crown Jewel, Nikki could even battle her for the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

#4. Asuka and Nikki had a notable rivalry in NXT

Asuka on WWE RAW

Asuka is arguably the most dominant Japanese female wrestler in WWE's illustrious history. She's the third Women's Triple Crown Champion and the second Women's Grand Slam Champion, having held the WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT Women's Championship, and tag team gold.

Asuka and Nikki Cross had a brief rivalry on NXT that many still believe to be the best work of Nikki's career. The returning star was a constant threat and appeared in a handful of multi-woman bouts for the NXT Women's Championship. She nearly defeated Asuka for the title in a Last Woman Standing match on NXT in 2017.

If Asuka is back from her injury in the near future, the two could relive their rivalry from half a decade ago. The Empress of Tomorrow needs a rivalry that will give her a little edge and aggression back.

A feud with Nikki Cross is exactly what Asuka needs. Meanwhile, Asuka's star power will help Cross become more over with the WWE Universe.

#3. Cross may seek revenge on Rhea Ripley for ending their team

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is a decorated champion and was the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion. She has held the NXT and RAW Women's Championship and is also a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Nikki.

While Nikki and Rhea were tag team champions around a year ago, it was The Nightmare who ultimately ended the tag team following a string of losses. The superhero became a villain by attacking Rhea following the news. The two had a brief rivalry, though it was primarily just Ripley destroying A.S.H. regularly.

Now that Cross has unlocked her darker persona, she may seek revenge on The Eradicator both for ending their team and for defeating Nikki regularly afterwards. The O.C. has mentioned the need for a partner to combat Rhea and The Judgment Day. Could Cross be their secret weapon?

#2. She has already made it clear on WWE RAW that Bianca Belair is her target

Bianca Belair is arguably the top female star in the company today. The EST of WWE first won the SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Sasha Banks at WrestleMania in 2021. She then won the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

Just as with Bayley, Nikki Cross targeted The EST of WWE upon returning with her Twisted Sister persona on WWE RAW. She nailed the reigning RAW Women's Champion with The Purge.

While much of Nikki's chaos was uncontrolled, she likely attacked Bianca Belair for a reason. She wants the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Given Belair has been so focused on Bayley and Damage CTRL for the past three months, Cross may be in a great position to slide herself into the championship picture and win the title.

#1. Nikki could fight Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has had an incredible six years on the main roster. She's a former three-time RAW Women's Champion and a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

She's also held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Nikki Cross. The duo held the title on two occasions, with the first reign occurring in 2019 and the other during the following year. The tag team split up when Bliss joined Bray Wyatt in the second half of 2020.

The two stars didn't have a clean split, but they never had a proper rivalry when the tandem broke up either. Alexa and Nikki could finally feud now that they're both on RAW.

Bliss hasn't seemed to have a ton going on lately, so the two clashing would be beneficial for both stars. It might even bring some fire to The Goddess that some believe she lacks in recent months.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes