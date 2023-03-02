Bully Ray reveals the truth about rumors he has heat with D-Von Dudley

Bully Ray, fka Bubba Ray Dudley, recently addressed speculation that he and D-Von Dudley do not get along.

The Dudley Boyz is one of the most iconic tag teams of all time. In 2021, D-Von said he no longer does business with his long-time ally after splitting their Team 3D wrestling school between two locations. The news prompted rumors that the legendary duo have fallen out.

Asked about his reported heat with D-Von, Bully Ray said on Insight with Chris Van Vliet that the two have no problems with each other:

"Zero, zero, there's nothing! D-Von said that Bubba has got his school and I've got my school. Well, yeah, I moved out of Florida. D-Von wanted to do a school on his own. This is just normal stuff that went on. There's zero heat."

The Dudley Boyz reunited as a WWE tag team in August 2015 after a decade away from the company.

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon wanted the duo to help other tag teams at the time, including The New Day, The Usos, and The Wyatt Family. When their one-year deal expired, Bully Ray left WWE while D-Von re-signed with the company in a producer role.

Bully Ray will appear alongside D-Von Dudley at an upcoming show

After more than six years as a producer, D-Von Dudley recently announced his departure from WWE.

Bully Ray added that he and D-Von are due to appear together at a wrestling convention soon in the United Kingdom:

"It was never any animosity with D-Von. We talk all the time, we have done shows together. We are doing an autograph session in England. We got something coming up at the arena soon. It's all good."

In 2018, The Dudley Boyz was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Edge and Christian. While D-Von has not wrestled since 2016, his former tag team partner still performs as an in-ring competitor for IMPACT Wrestling.

