Can Nia Jax return to WWE and join The Bloodline? Predicting potential future of the faction

Former WWE star Nia Jax (Savelina Fanene) is often linked to The Bloodline due to her familial roots. She falls under the Anoa'i family umbrella as she hails from the Peter Maivia side of the lineage. Even though Roman Reigns' stable prided itself on blood bonds, his cousin never had an angle with The Ones.

The Irresistible Force was let go in November 2021 after nearly seven years with WWE. During her last run in the promotion, she used to team with Tamina and Shayna Baszler. She twice won the Women's Tag Team Titles. Fans backed her for a run with The Bloodline, but it never materialized.

Nia Jax made a one-time cameo at the Women's Royal Rumble match this year. While the WWE Universe took it as a sign of her return, it seems like it was just a one-off deal. Will the former champion make a comeback and join forces with The Bloodline? It doesn't seem so. Nia misses wrestling but is unaware when she will get the call from WWE.

During an interview with Ring The Belle, Jax said the following about possibly returning to the company:

"I’m the last person to know. I couldn’t tell you. ‘Give us the tea.’ I don’t know. They’re going to tell me last minute. That’s probably what may or may not happen, who knows.:/(H/T Fightful)

While her return is up in the air, Nia Jax's inclusion in The Bloodline is also improbable. She vehemently denied any part with the stable during a fan interaction on Twitter. Moreover, it is believed that the former RAW Women's Champion doesn't have the best relationship with Roman Reigns.

The first indication of a rift with The Tribal Chief was reported after Survivor Series 2020. Well-documented backstage reports indicated that Reigns and Jax argued over a table spot following their matches. She also took a dig at her cousin by stating that she didn't know him. It could have been in jest, though.

Nia Jax could have been the first woman in The Bloodline in WWE. Given the current standing of each star in the stable, the powerhouse would've received a massive push.

The Bloodline: WWE star Nia Jax believed she never got support from her family members

Due to her lineage, fans often called out Nia Jax for 'having it easy' in WWE. She captured the Women's Title relatively early during her main roster career. However, Jax debunked the theories during an appearance in the Sessions with Renee Paquette:

"It was like, 'Oh, she's not going to lose her job because she's related to Rock.' It's funny because it's so far from the truth [...] Trust me, I did not have any support with me in this business for a long time. It s**ks because you're family and it is what it is. I didn't mind it too much because I thought I was creating something on my own." [H/T Fightful]

The Irresistible Force has kept a low profile since her Royal Rumble appearance. It remains to be seen if she ever returns to WWE.

