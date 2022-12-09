Can Sasha Banks' move to NJPW lead to her AEW debut?

Sasha Banks and Naomi haven't been seen on WWE programming ever since they walked out on a May episode of RAW earlier this year. WWE stated that the pair didn't like how they were treated, but various reports also stated that it was due to creative differences. Since then, the duo has not been seen in any wrestling ring but it looks like that might change soon.

Recent reports from PWInsider stated that Sasha might appear for an NJPW next month for their Wrestling Kingdom 17 event. The aforementioned event is a two-day affair with the first one occurring on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome while the second on January 21 at the Yokohama Arena. However, there's still no guarantee if Banks will wrestle at the event or not.

Given that Sasha Banks might be inbound for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, her eventual appearance for AEW might occur soon since the two promotions have a previously established partnership. The likes of Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and more have wrestled in the Jacksonville-based promotion already. With this in mind, it's highly possible that wrestling fans might also see The Boss in All Elite Wrestling in the future.

Although Naomi and Sasha have been absent from wrestling for months, they have been active in other fields. They attended multiple red-carpet events, walked the runway during New York Fashion Week, and more. The former also made a major move by trademarking her name and even teased a match against Kairi Sane a few months ago.

Reported backstage reaction to Sasha Banks going to AEW

The Jacksonville-based promotion had one of its biggest debuts of the year in the women's division in September courtesy of Saraya (f.k.a. Paige), who also wrestled her first match since 2017. From the looks of it, she might not be the only former WWE star in the women's locker room.

According to Fightful Select, the AEW roster was enthusiastic upon hearing that The Boss might join them and had high hopes that she could elevate the company's women's division. Another source stated that her presence might also help increase the overall viewership of the promotion.

For now, reports have also stated that nothing has changed regarding Sasha Banks and the Stamford-based promotion's relationship. Whether or not the former RAW Women's Champion will return to wrestling, WWE or not, is something fans can only wait and see.

