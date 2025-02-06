Carmella to make WWE return with a familiar face who hasn’t been seen in a very long time? Exploring potential tease

Carmella hasn't been seen in WWE for a long time. Her last WWE appearance took place nearly two years ago, in March 2023. Since then, she has been out due to maternity leave and an injury she sustained during labor.

There is no official update as to whether the former women's champion will return to WWE soon, but a former WWE star took to social media and teased a return with Carmella. This former WWE star is James Ellsworth.

Ellsworth is no longer with WWE, but took to his account on X and replied to a fan, who wondered what if he returned to WWE at Money in the Bank with Carmella. 'What if...' Ellsworth wrote in reply.

Trending

The two superstars were on-screen partners back in 2017 and it was Ellsworth who helped Carmella win the first-ever Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match eight years ago.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

This angle created controversy and led to a second Money in the Bank Ladder Match on SmackDown, which 'Mella also won before going on to cash in her briefcase and become the SmackDown Women's Champion a few months later.

Meanwhile, James Ellsworth didn't stay with the company for long and departed WWE in 2018.

Expand Tweet

Carmella opens up about struggles for WWE return

The former women's champion recently opened up about the struggles she has been dealing with, which has prevented her from making a comeback to WWE so far.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Carmella revealed that due to injuries to her back and foot, she couldn't even work out.

"I would love to return. I mean, obviously, I’m so immersed in this motherhood world right now. But honestly, I actually have an injury from delivery. So, I have a lot of nerve damage that has happened, and my foot is kind of non-functional right now. So, it’s something that I never knew could happen during labor and delivery. But I have two herniated discs in my back, and that is correlated to my foot. So, I haven’t even been able to work out. I haven’t been able to do anything that will get me back to the ring quite yet," she said.

With that in mind, the question now is whether she would be able to recover quickly and be back on time for Money in the Bank, which is expected to take place at some point in mid-summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback