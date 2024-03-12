Chad Gable could still earn a WrestleMania 40 spot against Gunther despite RAW loss: Analyzing the controversial win

Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, JD McDonagh, and Bronson Reed participated in a Gauntlet Match in the latest episode of WWE RAW. The winner will go on to face Gunther at WrestleMania 40 for the Intercontinental Championship. Of course, all of them wanted it, but only one got the chance, Sami Zayn.

The last two superstars in the ring were Zayn and Chad Gable. Zayn rolled Gable to pin him for the victory, but that’s what it looks like at first glance. After the match was done and Zayn celebrated, pictures of the pinning moment were scrutinized, and errors were spotted.

Interestingly, when Sami Zayn rolled Gable for victory, it was noted that Gable’s shoulders weren’t pinned to the floor. A victory via pinfall requires the shoulders to be pinned to the ring floor. So, it doesn’t seem like the former Intercontinental Champion secured the victory even though the referee counted to three and chose him as the winner. In WWE, the referee usually gets the last word, so Zayn’s victory will not be reversed.

Expand Tweet

Keeping that in mind, it’s a given that Sami Zayn will face Gunther at WrestleMania 40. As for Chad Gable, he can still fight for a spot in the match by bringing up the error in judgment with Adam Pearce.

If RAW’s General Manager deems it to be a valid reason for demanding a spot on The Show of Shows, he can make the Intercontinental Championship match a triple threat.

Royal Rumble match winner had shown support for Chad Gable

Prior to WWE RAW, Chad Gable needed all the support possible to ensure his victory in the Gauntlet Match. Even though he didn’t win, he had the support of one of WWE’s top superstars.

Women's Royal Rumble match winner Bayley had taken to social media to show her support.

"I’ve known this guy for 10 years and believe me, Gable is as real as it gets. I can’t wait to see you have your moment @WWEGable!"

Currently, Bayley is scheduled to take on IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40 for the WWE Women’s Championship. She was expected to challenge Rhea Ripley as the winner of the Royal Rumble, but Damage CTRL betrayed her, and The Role Model decided to challenge SKY.