Challenge seemingly unbeatable champion, top stable to return? - 5 ways AJ Styles could make his WWE return

When will AJ Styles return to action in WWE? Many fans have been pondering that question ever since the star unfortunately suffered an injury. Much of the audience hoped, and some even expected, for the former world champion to return in time for WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, that didn't happen.

The Phenomenal One suffered an unfortunate leg injury during the tail end of 2022. While he hasn't suffered many injuries throughout his career, this one was severe enough for him to miss both the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

Despite the WWE Universe's wishes, reports have recently surfaced offering some potentially upsetting news. Some insiders are claiming AJ's name hasn't even come up backstage, indicating that he's not even close to returning.

Of course, it's important to take any reports with a grain of salt. Not everything ends up being leaked to wrestling media and thus The Phenomenal One could still return at any point. If he does come back sooner rather than later, what might the former world champion do? How will he re-appear on television?

Below are five ways AJ Styles could make his WWE return.

#5. He could return in the upcoming draft

Winter ❄ @Rated_P1 I need to see AJ Styles back on the blue brand after this year's draft. I believe it's a necessary change. Really hope it's possible for him and it happens. I need to see AJ Styles back on the blue brand after this year's draft. I believe it's a necessary change. Really hope it's possible for him and it happens. https://t.co/sbnyhZ42Tv

There are a variety of ways AJ Styles could return to WWE programming, but there seems to be one easy way to immediately introduce him back to television. This method comes thanks to a major announcement by Triple H.

The Game appeared on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown and announced that the WWE Draft is set to return in a few weeks. While no official date has been given, fans are thrilled to learn that the big event is returning.

The draft is a perfect opportunity to reintroduce AJ. He could be selected by an official who then announces his return. An alternative route is to have him reappear immediately after on the first RAW or SmackDown post-draft

#4. AJ Styles could return alongside the O.C., potentially expanding the group

The O.C. on RAW

The O.C. were seemingly firing on all cylinders last year. AJ Styles needed help to fight off The Judgment Day and called up two of his good friends: Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. Upon their return to WWE, The Original Club was officially reformed.

The group didn't stop there, however. With Rhea Ripley causing trouble for the stable, the trio recruited Mia Yim to join the ranks. Michin fit in right away and became an instant hit with both fans and the stable itself.

When AJ Styles returns to WWE, the group is likely to get back on track. Not only will the faction return, but it may even expand. While Jay White is no longer an option due to him signing with All Elite Wrestling, don't be surprised to see The Original Club grow and improve in 2023.

#3. He could challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship

Austin Theory

While many fans wish that it wasn't the case, Austin Theory has been a successful United States Champion. The cocky WWE Superstar is holding the belt for the second time in his career, but he's managed to take down plenty of top competition.

Austin's most impressive championship defense came at WWE WrestleMania 39. In the opening bout of the major show, Theory defeated John Cena to retain the coveted title. While he didn't exactly win fairly, he did walk away with the victory nonetheless.

The Phenomenal One could return to World Wrestling Entertainment and immediately target The Now. AJ has held the belt on three separate occasions, so a fourth reign would be familiar territory for the mat wizard.

#2. AJ Styles could surprisingly move to NXT

Hairo_HighSpots @Hairo_HighSpots [Jan 11 2022]

AJ Styles Entrance at NXT! [Jan 11 2022]AJ Styles Entrance at NXT! https://t.co/uyKTRCBHZO

AJ Styles is a bit of a rare case. Most superstars who have joined either RAW or SmackDown over the past decade first came up through the NXT brand. Styles is one of the very few who have come straight from outside the company to the main roster.

Despite that, AJ has competed on NXT a handful of times. He took part in a six-man tag team match on NXT in 2019. Early last year, he appeared on NXT 2.0 and had a bout with Grayson Waller.

While NXT isn't exactly home to AJ, that could change upon his return to WWE. Given his incredible level of talent and vast knowledge of pro wrestling, he could help wrestlers flourish on the brand. Plus, who wouldn't want to see him tear it up with the likes of Carmelo Hayes, Axiom, Nathan Frazer, Tyler Bate, Ilja Dragunov, and Wes Lee?

#1. He could be the next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief has been on a tear, holding the Universal Championship for over 900 days, with many expecting him to reach 1,000 days as the champion.

The Head Of The Table has defended the title against a wide variety of opponents including Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Cesaro, and Matt Riddle, among others. While he doesn't always win fairly, Roman always leaves as the champion.

AJ Styles could be Roman's next challenger. The former WWE Champion had epic battles with Reigns when he first joined World Wrestling Entertainment. He also has Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, & Mia Yim to help fight off The Bloodline. Could AJ end Roman's reign?

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes