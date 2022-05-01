"A slap in the face" - Wrestling veteran comments on the change in direction for Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently commented on the change of direction for Roman Reigns as his potential match against Shinsuke Nakamura was scrapped.

Reigns vs. Nakamura seemed to be the direction WWE was headed in until recently. With the tag team title unification match announced for WrestleMania Backlash being changed to a six-man tag team match, it is clear that WWE is going down a brand new route.

Not everyone was a big fan of the Roman Reigns vs. Shinsuke Nakamura showdown. Our very own Dutch Mantell commented on their lack of chemistry and suggested how Randy Orton would be the right opponent for the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Sportskeeda Senior Editor and veteran journalist Bill Apter is a massive Shinsuke Nakamura fan himself. He was disappointed that 'The Artist' was taken out of a likely showdown with the company's top star.

At the same time, he is excited about a match between McIntyre and The Tribal Chief.

"This is somewhat of a slap in the face of Nakamura. Perhaps WWE does not feel that Shinsuke will draw the fan's interest like Drew has proven he can do time and time again," expressed Apter.

While the match against Nakamura may still happen down the line, it is more likely that Drew McIntyre will step up to the plate first. Having concluded his feud with Sami Zayn, it does seem like all the stars are aligning for a McIntyre vs. Reigns match.

What is the reasoning behind Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre?

With a massive premium live event planned for Cardiff, Wales, entitled 'Clash at the Castle' come September, the reason behind McIntyre's inclusion into the main event picture could be simple.

The UK crowd would love to see the Scotsman Drew McIntyre step up against the reigning and defending world champion on such a grand stage. McIntyre's dominant booking makes him a far more believable opponent for The Tribal Chief than Shinsuke Nakamura is right now.

