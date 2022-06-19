5 Improvements Stephanie McMahon can make in WWE

Stephanie McMahon is the new interim CEO and Chairwoman of WWE. Her father, Vince McMahon, has stepped back from the post at the helm of the company due to the recent controversies surrounding him. The 76-year-old will be replaced by his daughter until the board's investigation into his and head of talent relations John Laurinaitis' alleged behaviour is completed.

Vince has been the CEO of WWE since February 21, 1980. According to a statement from the company, he will "retain his role and responsibilities related to WWE’s creative content during this period." Despite her father still holding creative control, there are some improvements Stephanie McMahon can make during her time leading the company.

On this list, we will cover 5 improvements Stephanie McMahon can make as interim CEO and Chairwoman of WWE.

#1. On our list of improvements Stephanie McMahon can make in WWE: Restriction on rematches

The steel cage match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar ended controversially.

Almost like a TV sitcom, WWE revolves around similar rivalries and segments every week. Since the storylines are relatively repetitive, generally championship matches can have the same participants over and over again, making the show monotonous. This can sometimes cause fights to have controversial or underwhelming endings to elongate the feuds and allow for rematches.

Although there have been engaging moments in feuds such as Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns (7 times) and Asuka vs Charlotte Flair (4 times) the repeated nature of the matches has made WWE repetitive. Paul Heyman's current stipulation that Riddle cannot re-challenge Roman Reigns is a relatively new concept, but it has a loophole which may mean Riddle and Reigns face each other countless times.

The mundane nature and repetitive matches prevelant on the main roster needs a solution. Stephanie McMahon can step up and put an end to rematches and book a variety of feuds which would go a long way towards curing fan boredom and frustration.

#2. Refresh both brands with more titles

WWE is a huge platform that has been divided into the RAW and SmackDown brands. The decision for the brand split was originally introduced in 2002, since then the brands have have been merged and separated multiple times. However, a problem still lingers. Superstars have unified both main titles on various occasions, which leaves the issue of one of the brands not having a top champion.

Roman Reigns is currently the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion as he holds both the WWE Universal Championship and WWE Championship. Since The Tribal Chief holds both major titles, it doesn't leave much to compete for across both brands. Now that Stephanie McMahon has stepped in as the new interim CEO, she can make calls to bring a change to both brands. The introduction of more titles would give superstars from both brands a better a chance at glory.

#3. Scrapping stodgy supernaturalism

The Boogeyman is a famous supernatural gimmick

In the 1990s, WWE was full of unrealistic and cartoonish gimmicks that proved to be incredibly popular. The promotion had a range of ridiculous characters, including evil dentists (Isaac Yankem) and Shamans (The Boogeyman). It was even believed The Undertaker could rise from the dead or shoot lightning bolts.

Now, what was once considered eerie and mysterious has been rendered normal by the advent of the internet. Fans are aware of WWE's scripted nature and supernaturalism has ceased to amaze. The most realistic characters today are those that are simply extensions of the superstars' real-life personalities. That's why current dark and macabre characters like Alexa Bliss and The Fiend have failed to impress the crowd in the long run.

Stephanie McMahon must refrain from supernaturalism in scripts and focus on realism. The current, realistic, crazy gimmick of Seth "Freakin" Rollins is well-received compared to the more supernatural gimmicks. His character is inspired by The Joker, with ridiculously outlandish suits, maniacal laughs and a touch of insanity.

#4. Give opportunities to NXT Superstars

NXT is the main source of new talent for RAW and SmackDown

NXT has a lot of potential talent waiting to be watered to fruition. Superstars such as Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose, Carmelo Hayes and many more are waiting for the opportunity to strike on the main roster. The problem, of course, is that many former NXT stars fade quickly on RAW or SmackDown. The lack of long-term planning spoils their careers.

It has also been rumored that NXT Superstars have been given an ultimatum, which has harmed their morale. The reports came from Dave Meltzer on an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. "New talent" (NXT) have 90 days to showcase their ability, otherwise they'll be shown the exit door.

Stephanie McMahon needs to undermine this ultimatum to improve the company. It can make a superstar feel marginalised. The recent flurry of releases in 2022 has been a major shock to the NXT system. She now has to bolster the main roster with fresh talent. They will provide not only more overall depth but also more talent to both RAW and SmackDown.

#5. Sticking to A Script

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

During his time as the primary lead creatively, Vince McMahon has had the tendency to change scripts. This was the case with Baron Corbin. His Money in the Bank cash-in was delayed and he later had to adapt to a different script. The change resulted in his downfall and a failed cash-in on Jinder Mahal.

In an interview with Normal Not Normal Podcast, the reportedly released Sasha Banks noted that superstars have to adapt to a particular role or situation. The former SmackDown Women's Champion stated that Vince's plans can change in a "heartbeat."

"Our boss is so legendary, and crazy, and iconic…but again crazy! He will change things in an instant, maybe sometimes he doesn’t even give you a script and just push you out there and you have to adapt. He will change a script on you in 30 seconds, in a heartbeat – you have to be able to react."

The instant, short-term thinking and lack of long-term planning frequently overshadow the hard work and incredible talents of superstars. Stephanie McMahon should focus on planning ahead with long scripts, providing gimmicks that suit a superstar's personality and introducing them perfectly on RAW and SmackDown.

