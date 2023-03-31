Changing of the guard, a grudge match - Last-minute predictions for NXT Stand & Deliver

After Friday's SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver will kick off the in-ring action of WrestleMania Weekend. The event has become NXT's offering over what has become the biggest weekend in professional wrestling.

Last year's event saw Tony D'Angelo send off Tommaso Ciampa from NXT. Cameron Grimes won the North American Championship, while Mandy Rose defended her women's title against three challengers.

This year's card is also stacked with every title in NXT on the line. Control of Chase University is also up for grabs in an eight-person tag team bout.

Johnny Gargano will return to the brand in an unsanctioned match against upstart Grayson Waller. Who will leave Los Angeles with victories in their hands? Here are some last-minute predictions for NXT Stand & Deliver.

#7 Who gets control of Chase University at Stand & Deliver?

Two factors will determine the outcome of this match. The first is that this match will mark the in-ring debut of Ava, the Rock's daughter. It would be hard to see her lose in her first match due to The Rock's name and standing with WWE.

A second factor is Duke Hudson. After Stand & Deliver, fans will truly know his stance. He'll either valiantly battle Schism and help Chase University keep its doors open or betray the group.

A lot of people have figured that he's playing them, and that would be the easy route to take. He could turn on Andre Chase, Thea Hail, and Tyler Bate, giving control of the school to Joe Gacy and his group. This angle has reinvigorated the underrated Hudson, but Ava isn't losing her first match.

Prediction: Schism gets control of Chase University.

#6 Fallon Henley and Kiana James try to overcome Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

Henley and James will try to stick together against two dangerous foes.

Henley and James' tag team title win was unexpected, given both stars' relative newness to the NXT stage. Despite that, the titles have been folded into the ongoing drama between Henley, Brooks Jensen, and James.

James might not indeed be into her relationship with Brooks Jensen. Henley and Josh Briggs found a card with the name "From Sebastian" on it in the flowers in James' office. While this drama has played out, Fyre and Dawn have taken advantage of it.

Fyre has been one of NXT's MVPs despite not winning a championship outside of NXT UK. That could change after Stand & Deliver when the champions can't stay on the same page.

Prediction: Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre capture tag team gold.

#5 Johnny Gargano faces Grayson Waller in an unsanctioned match

Instead of battling WWE legend Shawn Michaels, Johnny Gargano returned to deal with Grayson Waller. The latter sent Gargano packing from NXT over a year ago.

It was done so that Johnny Wrestling could take time off for his first child as well as think about his next move. In that time, Waller has become one of the top stars of NXT. He hasn't won a title yet, but his mouth gets him further than a title could.

Johnny Gargano is among the most selfless wrestlers, so he'll likely put over the brash young upstart. Where Waller goes after Stand & Deliver will be the interesting part of the aftermath.

Prediction: Grayson Waller wins and becomes more unbearable.

#4 The North American Championship match could steal the show

Wes Lee's plate is full at Stand & Deliver.

This is the toughest result to predict on the Stand & Deliver card. Any of the participants would make sense as a winner. JD McDonagh has been putting out great matches, and Ilja Dragunov is a former NXT UK Champion.

Wes Lee is the reigning champion, and Dragon Lee is a massive free agent, one of the first of the new Triple H era. Axiom won the match's final spot after winning a 20-man battle royal.

Wes Lee has held the title for over 100 days, and the landscape of NXT is slowly changing. It could change even more after WrestleMania weekend. To prove that he is a big deal, Dragon Lee could win the title in his debut match.

Prediction: Dragon Lee captures the North American Championship.

#3 Three teams battle for the tag team titles at Stand & Deliver

Gallus faces a tough test from two squads.

This match randomly came about at the Gallus bar after the Creeds and the D'Angelo Family said they wanted a title shot. They all drank, played pool, and agreed to a three-team match for Stand & Deliver.

The Creeds have already won the titles and are regularly featured atop NXT. Tony D'Angelo has delivered in every spot he has been given. Despite those factors, it wouldn't be right to have another quick turnaround after Gallus took the belts from the New Day.

The Creeds will win the tag titles again one day, and maybe later this year. It would be a mistake to give them another run at the expense of Gallus.

Prediction: The Gallus Boys remain on top with a win.

#2 Roxanne Perez defends her title in a ladder match

Roxanne Perez returned to join the ladder match.

Roxanne Perez should walk in and out of Los Angeles as the NXT Women's Champion. She ended Mandy Rose's historic reign and is one of the more wholesome performers of the brand. She deserves a lengthy reign.

It's too soon for Tiffany Stratton to win a title. She's been wrestling for less than a year. She's a future champ, but that future shouldn't begin at Stand & Deliver. Gigi Dolin could win or advance to the main roster without winning singles gold.

The only other person who would make logical sense to win other than Perez is Zoey Stark. When she debuted, she was already one of the sharpest women in NXT. Unless she gets promoted, which is a possibility, she has the second highest chance of winning. Still, there are more feuds for Roxanne Perez as champion.

Result: Roxanne Perez retains her title.

#1 Carmelo Hayes tries to take the NXT Title from Bron Breakker

Can Hayes end Breakker's run atop NXT?

Anyone who loses at Stand & Deliver could show up on RAW or SmackDown after the busy weekend. Breakker has had a long run with the belt and has already made a few appearances on RAW in front of main roster fans.

A portion of the fan base has started to turn on the current champion due to his top babyface booking. Despite usually winning with help from Trick Williams, Hayes seems to have more goodwill with the audience.

Either star could walk out with the title, but NXT needs to move forward. Breakker can drop the title and either move up to the main roster or face Hayes at the next event. It's time for a new face atop the brand.

Prediction: Carmelo Hayes finally becomes the real A Champ at Stand & Deliver.

