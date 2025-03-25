Charlotte Flair to be helped by sudden returning star at WrestleMania to become champion? Exploring the chances

Charlotte Flair is preparing for her title match at WrestleMania 41, where she will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship. The Queen wants to become world champion again in WWE, for the first time since her return from a serious knee injury that sidelined her for more than a year.

The WWE legend will face a difficult task since Tiffany Stratton has emerged as one of the top female stars in the business and has momentum on her side.

Still, she could get help from a WWE icon and eventually dethrone Tiffany to become champion again. This WWE icon is her father, Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy could show up at WrestleMania 41, where John Cena will look to make history by becoming World Champion for a record 17th time, breaking the tie with Ric Flair.

So, Flair could be in Vegas for that historic Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena match, and at the same time, he could interfere in his daughter's match and distract Stratton, allowing Charlotte to take control and win the Women's Championship.

WWE legend doesn't like the build-up of the Charlotte Flair vs Tiffany Stratton title match

ECW and WWE legend Tommy Dreamer believes the current build-up of the Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton title match at WrestleMania needs significant improvement. During an appearance at Busted Open Radio, he opened up about what he would change in the storyline.

"[The build] Needs more. Not lackluster but needs more. I feel this is ... I would just add layers to the heat, and I would also make Tiffany cry, and almost like break character because she's so full of herself, [and] have Charlotte go so deep on hurtful words that you make her cry, like, she has alluded to it," Tommy Dreamer said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

The ECW and WWE legend said WWE Creative has to build the feud that way so Tiffany Stratton becomes an even bigger fan favorite, which could happen by having The Queen take shots at her week after week and make this rivalry personal. Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton are expected to have another face-off Friday night on SmackDown.

