Charlotte Flair should NOT challenge Rhea Ripley - 3 reasons why it's a bad idea to execute at WWE WrestleMania 41

Charlotte Flair won this year's Women's Royal Rumble, meaning she will likely get a chance to face Rhea Ripley or Tiffany Stratton at WWE WrestleMania 41 for a world title. However, The Queen should not go after Ripley's Women's World Champion.

At the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair returned after being out of action since December 2023. She tore her MCL, ACL, and meniscus during a match against Asuka on SmackDown. Following the win on Saturday, she is now tasked with choosing whom she will face at WrestleMania 41, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley or Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

From the looks of it, The Queen and The Eradicator shouldn't lock horns at The Show of Shows. In this list, we will discuss three reasons why Charlotte Flair shouldn't face Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#3 Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair already happened in 2023

At WrestleMania 39, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley tore the house down when they fought for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Flair was the champion at the time, while Ripley was the challenger.

Although Rhea and Charlotte have a storied history, the WrestleMania 39 match was a fitting end to their feud. Running it back, especially this soon, might fail to capture fans' attention. Also, The Queen possibly winning the title would hurt The Eradicator's momentum.

#2 Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley already had a similar build-up in 2020

In 2020, Charlotte won the Women's Royal Rumble and shocked everyone when she decided not to challenge a champion from the main roster. She picked then-NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. At WrestleMania 36, The Queen came out on top in a stellar bout against Mami.

If Flair challenges Ripley this year, their bout will have a similar build-up, and nothing unique will come out of it. Although the two have changed as superstars, they shouldn't face each other again this soon.

#1 Many are clamoring to see Tiffany Stratton vs. Flair at WrestleMania 41

Fans were excited when Tiffany Stratton was drafted from NXT to the main roster. She quickly rose through the ranks and won the Money in the Bank briefcase. Stratton successfully cashed in her contract against Nia Jax earlier this year to become the Women's Champion, making her a potential target of The Queen.

Charlotte vs. Tiffany is a match many want to see. Both women are known for their athletic prowess and impressive strength, which might lead to a great in-ring display. Also, this is a fresh feud that hasn't been seen before.

