Charlotte Flair shares mind-blowing comments when speaking about her and Andrade having kids [Exclusive]

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020

Charlotte Flair spoke about her and Andrade's future children!

Last week, I had the pleasure of speaking with several WWE Superstars ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate moving day, two of whom were WWE's hottest new power couple - Andrade and Charlotte Flair!

We discussed a number of topics, not least the comments from certain fans that Charlotte Flair is booked too strongly, with The Queen cutting a promo on her nay-sayers and why Andrade doesn't have his name on the United States Championship - before The Queen made some pretty mindblowing comments regarding the potential for her and Andrade having children in the future!

When discussing the possibility of the newly-engaged couple having children in the future, Flair would comment that, when they have kids, they've no idea what people will call their children - due to the lifestyles of their relatives!

"We joke about it - when we have kids, will it be Andrade's kids, Charlotte's kids - or Ric Flair's grandkids?!"

No pressure, then! Particularly when you consider that Andrade also comes from an incredibly rich wrestling heritage, as a third-generation performer from a family of wrestlers.

Charlotte and Andrade would also open up about being a newly-engaged couple, stating that they've been so busy since Andrade won the WWE United States Championship that they've not even had time to sit down and think about any potential change.

You can watch the first minute of the interview below, where the happy couple discuss their engagement and Andrade's WWE United States Championship win.

