Charlotte Flair reveals how she and Andrade got together, where their first date was

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Charlotte Flair and Andrade got engaged on New Year's!

After confirming her engagement to Andrade last night, Charlotte Flair has opened up about how their relationship started, with The Queen revealing that she initiated interest and made the first move in hilarious fashion.

Flair opened up to her followers, stating that she actually asked Karl Anderson of The O.C. if he was friends with the new WWE United States Champion!

Flair was answering questions on a Twitter Q&A to kick off 2020 in style, and The Queen's relationship was seemingly the hot topic. One other Twitter user would ask Flair where her first date with Andrade took place - only for the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion to confirm their first date was in catering!

