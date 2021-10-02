19 WWE and AEW stars who are good friends in real-life

WWE and AEW are filled with some of the finest wrestlers in the world today. Many former WWE Superstars have moved to the new promotion in hopes of making their careers even better.

Outside the ring, many WWE and AEW stars have either worked together or competed against each other on different promotions. This has allowed them to become friends.

Even though the two companies come across as rivals onscreen, the wrestlers working for them have a lot of history with each other. Here are 21 wrestlers who have formed cross-promotion friendships over the years.

#10. Former WWE Champion AJ Styles and AEW star Christopher Daniels

AJ Styles is one of the cornerstones of WWE today. Meanwhile, Christopher Daniels is probably having his final run in AEW before hanging up his boots. Behind the scenes, the two men are known to be the best of friends.

Styles and Daniels never got to work in WWE together. However, they worked together in Total Nonstop Action (TNA) for a long time. Both men have even named their sons' middle names after each other.

Daniels was asked about his relationship with AJ Styles during an interview with Baltimore Sun. The Fallen Angel said he met Styles in 2001, and the two have competed in countless matches over the decades.

“AJ and I met at the NWA 53rd Anniversary show in 2001. That was the first time we ever wrestled each other, too. That match got enough buzz around it to where independent promoters started booking the match itself all around the United States. So there was a period of time in which AJ and I were wrestling each other almost exclusively. He and I got to become real close, traveling, hanging out and working with each other.”

Daniels also said that the new promotions that came up during that time helped both wrestlers work on bigger stages and get closer together.

“Coming up in both of those companies and sort of watching ourselves grow from guys who were names on the independent scene to guys who were names with either company, sharing that experience and then the fact that in our private lives, we're both married and have kids about the same age now, that whole experience has brought us closer together as friends. Being able to work with your best friend in the main event of a pay-per-view is a special feeling.”

