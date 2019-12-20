Chelsea Green: 5 facts you need to know about the WWE RAW debutant

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 20, 2019

She has a lot of wrestling experience and has already put down roots in WWE

This coming week on Monday Night RAW, Chelsea Green makes her in-ring debut on WWE's flagship show as she takes on 10-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Green has been working on WWE's NXT brand for the past few months, but much like Deonna Purrazz, she was allowed to step up to the main roster for a one-off match against one of the company's biggest stars.

Even though Green is part of WWE's NXT brand at present, she has a lot of wrestling experience and has already put down roots in WWE.

The 28-year-old star may be unfamiliar to many in the WWE Universe, so ahead of her debut on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW, here are five facts every fan needs to know about the woman formally known as The Hot Mess.

#5 Chelsea Green originally didn't want to become a wrestler

Although many female wrestlers dream of joining WWE as children, it appears that Chelsea Green wasn't one of these. Instead, Green was set to pursue a career in Kinesiology, which is the study of body movement.

Green came across an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW online by chance, and she thought that it would be something she would be good at, given her background in fitness and sports.

The WWE Superstar told AfterBuzz TV that she decided on the career and headed home to tell her parents at Christmas, but her family thought it was a joke. That was before she pushed herself into the business, and after just four years of wrestling, Green was signed to WWE, which is great, as she doesn't have any links to the business or a wealth of experience.

