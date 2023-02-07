Chinese Spy Balloon shot down: What did Linda McMahon say?

Linda McMahon, the wife of WWE's Executive Chairman Vince McMahon, recently gave her opinion on the Chinese Spy Balloon incident. The 200-ft tall object is the source of rising geopolitical tensions. Multiple fighter jets were involved in the task of shooting it down, and it is now under scrutiny on American news channels.

Speaking of Linda, the 74-year-old left WWE in 2009 to run for a seat in the United States Senate. After multiple unsuccessful attempts as a representative of Connecticut, the Republican joined Donald Trump's administration in 2016. She held the post of Administrator of the Small Business Administration for three years before being elected as the Chairwoman of America First Policies.

Linda McMahon has been vocal in her support for the Trump administration. She staunchly opposed Joe Biden's election as the President of the USA in 2021. A similar situation occurred a few days ago. McMahon called out Biden for his handling of the Chinese Spy Balloon.

" (Joe) Biden’s handling of the Chinese spy balloon is a symbol of weak leadership and the lack of respect for our country on the world stage," wrote Linda McMahon.

Linda McMahon @Linda_McMahon Biden's handling of the Chinese spy balloon is a symbol of weak leadership and the lack of respect for our country on the world stage.

Mrs. McMahon minced no words to target the Democratic Party leader. However, her ideals have been mocked by various wrestlers in the past. Most recently, she is set to feature in an episode of Pulse of the People. The broadcast will provide viewers with live coverage of President Joe Biden’s speech.

When was the Chinese Spy Balloon shot down after Linda McMahon's tweet?

Joe Biden's opposition was furious about his stance on the Chinese Spy Balloon news. The balloon spent five days traveling southeast, from Idaho to the Carolinas, before it was eventually shot down within moments of its arrival over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, the exact time of the operation was 2:39 P.M. The Federal Aviation Administration put flights on hold in Wilmington, N.C., and in Myrtle Beach and Charleston in South Carolina, for the Chinese Spy Balloon to be shot down. Linda McMahon tweeted about her disapproval of the current regime about three hours prior to the military operation.



Previously, Vince McMahon's wife played a managerial role in WWE for 29 years. She acted as President and co-Chairman of the company. Moreover, she was a part of several on-screen storylines, with the most memorable one being a feud with her husband during the height of the Attitude Era.

