Chris Jericho gives his thoughts on Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36

This year's WrestleMania proved that WWE's creative process works great in a pre-taped scenario.

The Undertaker and AJ Styles pulled off one of the most entertaining WrestleMania matches in years.

The Undertaker got revenge on the Phenomenal One at WrestleMania

Last night saw the first part of WrestleMania 36 take place. This incredible first-ever weekend for WWE saw some incredible performances from the Performance Center.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross won the Women's Tag Team Titles from the Kabuki Warriors in an exhilarating opener. Kevin Owens took on Seth Rollins in an absolute banger of a match, and one that would've been a show-stealer had it not been for the main event.

That's not even mentioning the matches that were changed on the fly, like the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match that ended up becoming a Triple Threat Ladder Match for the belts. John Morrison, Kofi Kingston, and Jimmy Uso pulled out a Mania worthy performance there.

However, fans around the world ended up being infatuated with the Boneyard Match more than anything else. WWE pulled out something unique in their main event which featured AJ Styles and his cronies attempting to ruin the legacy of The Undertaker. The WWE Universe, its critics, and even wrestlers from rival promotions were left applauding the bout.

Chris Jericho calls Boneyard Match "Tremendous"

Both during and following the match, social media was buzzing with praise for the Boneyard Match, considering it a huge step in the future of professional wrestling, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the odds leaning in the direction of WWE filming a few more months of programming at the Performance Center, fans are pretty excited to see what else the company has in store. Night two of WrestleMania will feature a Firefly Fun House Match, something we're all hoping lives up to the Boneyard Match.

Congrats to @undertaker & @AJStylesOrg for the tremendous performance and spectacle that was the #BoneyardMatch! I loved it!! https://t.co/6N3gYGQ17j — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) April 5, 2020

Dozens of wrestlers loved the inaugural Boneyard Match, including former AEW Champion Chris Jericho, who congratulated both men on one of the most innovative performances we've seen in WWE in years.

The Undertaker and AJ Styles thrive in first-ever Boneyard Match

It was a 19-minute spectacle that felt like the ending to a corny movie from the nineties, and that's said in the most positive light possible. The Undertaker rode to the graveyard on his Harley, bringing back Big Evil Taker, coming in to teach "the boys" about respect. AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows hoped to bury the legacy of The Deadman once and for all.

Sadly for AJ, that wouldn't happen. The Undertaker faced some serious trouble, as the Phenomenal One and The Club threw everything they had at him. They'd even hired some druids of their own in an attempt to take him down with the numbers game.

The Undertaker would easily battle through the numbers game and ended up burying Styles in the cemetery.