Chris Jericho News: WWE Legend confirms talks with Impact Wrestling

Will Y2J make his Impact wrestling debut in 2019?

What's the story?

There’s something about Chris Jericho that sets him apart from the rest. At 48 years old, Y2J is a champion in WWE’s rival promotion and is still motivated to expand his horizon. The current IWGP Intercontinental Champion confirmed on 104.9 The Wolf with Dalby that he is in talks with many promotions regarding possible deals and matches.

In case you didn’t know…

Y2J continues to be one of the hardest working men in pro wrestling as he juggles various commitments with no signs of slowing down. Jericho somehow manages to devote equal time to his popular podcast Talk is Jericho while also being the frontman of heavy metal band Fozzy. This is in addition to his wrestling dates, which have predictably reduced in number.

The WWE legend’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea, which brought the best of rock and wrestling on a cruise ship turned out to be a major hit. The cruise sailed from October 27th to 31st and attracted a lot of attention for its unique blend of music, wrestling, and comedy. Jericho is scheduled to take on Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4th, 2019. However, the Ayatollah of Rock ‘n’ Rolla is planning on taking it to a whole new level.

The heart of the matter

Jericho was questioned regarding his pro wrestling future by Dalby on 104.9 The Wolf and the future WWE Hall of Famer didn’t mince when he revealed details of ongoing talks with various promotions.

Jericho highlighted the unpredictability of 2018 which had a plethora of surprises for Jericho fans. Right from the Kenny Omega match to the IWGP IC title reign, the fans of Y2J had many reasons to be happy about. Even Jericho doesn’t know what he may do next as Y2J claimed nothing is certain in the near future,

He did, however, drop details of his negotiations with many promotions.

“I have spoken to people in all those organizations that you mentioned (AEW, NJPW, & Impact Wrestling). Impact, I had a great conversation with them the other day in Toronto, there are some great matches I could have there, and why wouldn’t I go if it was right? There are a lot of matches in Japan I would still like to have. Is Tony Khan opening his own company? I have heard nothing that says he’s not,” Jericho said.

What’s next?

For now, Jericho will be firmly focused on his much-anticipated title defense at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in Tokyo Dome. As for 2019, Jerichoholics better brace themselves for another crazy ride! Jericho even said that he does intend on having another run with WWE but it would be without the list.

A return to WWE? An Impact Wrestling/TNA debut? An extended run with NJPW? Marquee name of the reported All Elite Wrestling promotion?

What’s next for Jericho? Sound off in the comments section below.

