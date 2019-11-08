Chris Jericho promotes AEW Full Gear on NBA on TNT

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 08 Nov 2019, 17:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jericho is not the biggest man in the room

Chris Jericho appeared on NBA on TNT to promote his upcoming match at AEW Full Gear. While Jericho spoke on the finer points of AEW and hyped his title match with Cody Rhodes, Shaquille O'Neal decided to try to slam Charles Barkley and other hosts were having fun inside a ring that was used for the segment.

Jericho's upcoming match with Cody Rhodes reached a fever point when Cody cut one of the best promo's of his career and said,

"You have taken to calling my lot 'entitled millenials.' You have called me an entitled millennial b**ch. I neglected to read in your best-selling book, A Lions Tale, which you can get on Amazon for 3 dollars or at any flea market. I neglected to read about the upbringing you had which is so hard. You talked about my silver spoon, gosh, it must have been so difficult being the upper class son of a famous hockey player. It's almost like we share the exact same silver spoon, you stupid d**k."

The promo was well received by several people in the wrestling community including The Rock, who was overjoyed and praised the promo for its execution.

Rhythm, cadence, tone, intent, passion, execution. Great promo, brother. You 🎤 dropped that MF. @CodyRhodes — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 7, 2019

Chris Jericho appears on NBA on TNT

This appearance made sense as TNT showcases the NBA and it makes sense to utilize another sports audience to tune in and check out AEW Full Gear. While Jericho was promoting his match with Cody, Shaq could not help but get into the spirit when he mockingly attacked Barkley and the other hosts got in on the fun.

"I'm gonna sue!!" 💀🤣🤣



Chuck & Shaq went at it in the ring! pic.twitter.com/bE7I0v83Y8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 8, 2019

Advertisement

ABSOLUTE CHAOS in Studio J! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ByyBEJo2ET — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 8, 2019

From the looks of it, Shaq seems to be having the most fun. But it's also fair to say that the NBA hosts are not the most agile in the ring. On the other side of it, it's interesting to note that Jericho is appearing on this show. Will there be more NBA stars coming to AEW Dynamite? Perhaps soon than later.