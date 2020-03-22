Chris Jericho puts Matt Hardy on notice, claims he will school 'The Broken One' on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho is ready to teach Matt Hardy a lesson on AEW Dynamite.

'Le Champion' will confront 'The Broken One' on Wednesday Night.

Chris Jericho with Matt Hardy

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy finally made his highly-awaited debut for All Elite Wrestling, as he sided with The Elite in their ongoing war with The Inner Circle.

Hardy, who was originally scheduled to replace Matt Jackson for next week's Blood and Guts match, will be confronting Chris Jericho on next week's episode of Dynamite as AEW has decided to postpone the Blood and Guts match for now.

Chris Jericho warns Matt Hardy ahead of AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy will face off against each other on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite in what promises to be an epic confrontation between two Superstars, who as it turns out, have never faced each other on any wrestling platform.

'Le Champion' has also claimed that he's ready to school 'The Broken One' on Wednesday night.

Here is what Jericho wrote:

It remains to be seen when AEW eventually decides to contest the highly-awaited Blood and Guts match.

Nevertheless, Hardy himself has stated that the confrontation between him and the former AEW World Champion on Dynamite will be one that fans wouldn't want to miss out on. So that is one reason why you should be staying at home and tune in to watch Dynamite.