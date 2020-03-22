Matt Hardy looking forward to his confrontation with Chris Jericho on upcoming AEW Dynamite

What happens when Broken Matt goes up against Le Champion?

A feud between the 2 former WWE Superstars in their current avatars could make for interesting television.

Broken Matt will meet the Maker of Pain. (Pic Source: AEW)

The Man. The Myth.The Legend. It seems that AEW Dynamite is about to get a taste of The Broken One. Matt Hardy made his debut on Dynamite last week as Chris Jericho looked on in fear of what was soon to be unleashed. While Blood & Guts match may be postponed, for now, wrestling fans will instead be treated to Hardy and Jericho confrontation.

Matt Hardy reacted to the news and said he was looking forward to meeting the 'Maker of Pain.' Moreover, he promises fans that it will be one they will never 'forget.'

This confrontation between The Maker of Pain & The #BROKEN One on Wednesday’s #AEWDynamite will be one that you’ll NEVAH forget. https://t.co/2yc1tzLBbg — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 21, 2020

With AEW Blood and Guts now on hold, where does that leave the feud between the factions? It does throw up several possibilities as to which direction AEW creative decide to go.

Moreover, how does Matt Hardy fit into the picture? The confrontation with Jericho sounds like the start of a feud between the two. There are a lot of things to consider, but it does make for exciting television to have two veterans have promos that will be entertaining to the audiences watching at home.

With Broken Matt, wrestling fans will expect some 'Final Deletion' match. Le Champion vs. The Broken One does sound like an appealing proposition. It'll be interesting what AEW has in store for fans come Wednesday night.