Chris Jericho's nasty injury revealed after his brawl with Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
Modified 27 Feb 2020, 12:10 IST

That doesn
That doesn't look great (Pic Source: AEW)

Things got heated up towards the end of AEW Dynamite when Chris Jericho and the rest of the Inner Circle started mixing it up with Jon Moxley at the weigh-in. Moxley headbutted Jericho just before the brawl started and really opened him up as he bled profusely.

While it's unclear whether Jericho's bleeding was the result of the actual headbutt or the use of the time-tested art of blading, the resulting damage looked gruesome. On his Instagram account, Jericho showed the picture of his face covered in blood after the brawl. You can also see a picture of him here after he was stitched up.

With chaos ensuing at the end of AEW Dynamite, it looks like everything has been set for AEW Revolution. Here are the matches that have been confirmed so far:

Will Moxley prevail over Jericho at Revolution? Fans will have to tune in and find out.

Published 27 Feb 2020, 12:10 IST
AEW News & Rumors The Inner Circle Chris Jericho Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) AEW Roster 2020 AEW Championship All Elite Wrestling Dynamite
