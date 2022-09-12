Chris Jericho names the four legendary WWE Superstars who would feature on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho recently revealed the four names that he personally would have on his wrestling, Mount Rushmore.

These four performers, in particular, all played a part in manufacturing Jericho's love for the business. The names include the likes of Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat, and Owen Hart.

During a recent interview with Superstar Crossover, the former WWE Champion revealed why he picked these four men in particular.

"When it comes to pro-wrestling, I just go back to as a fan, I love Shawn Michaels, Owen Hart, Ricky Steamboat, Hulk Hogan. Those are my four favorites when I was growing up so those are the people I have on Mount Rushmore to this day." H/T 411Mania

Unlike many others, Chris Jericho was able to get the chance to face off against almost everybody on his list at some point during his career. Unfortunately, he was never able to lock horns with his fellow Canadian, the late great, Owen Hart.

Chris Jericho talks facing off against Ricky Steamboat

In 2009, The Dragon, as well as being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, briefly returned to the ring where he predominantly worked against Y2J.

Speaking on his podcast Talk Is Jericho, the Canadian star stated that whilst working with Steamboat at both WrestleMania 25 and Backlash, the Hall of Famer was almost better than every other young performer on the roster.

"He (Steamboat) was better than 70% of the roster after not working for 15 years, that night. Then, Vince (McMahon) liked his work so much he put him in the ring for six months as a player-coach and he got better than 85%-90% of the guys. I got a chance to work with him quite a few times, and you mentioned house shows, to really get the idea of who Ricky Steamboat was a wrestler. And I agree with you a 1000%, even at that later stage, he was still excellent, excellent, excellent." H/T Sportskeeda

Chris Jericho and Ricky Steamboat recently came face-to-face once again on television, this time taking place during an episode of AEW Dynamite as the two legends got into a heated verbal exchange backstage.

