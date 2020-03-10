Chris Jericho takes picture with former WWE Superstar seated next to him on a plane

Is there anyone Jericho doesn't know? (Pic Source: AEW)

While the Inner Circle may have put Jon Moxley out of commission for a little while, Chris Jericho seems to be catching up with old friends while travelling. He recently caught up with multi-time World Champion Batista and took a picture with The Animal.

Jericho's time in AEW has been a rewarding one. He was the company's first World Champion and cut promos that seemed to define the quality of the programming in All Elite Wrestling. While he may have the lost the title to Moxley at Revolution, it looks like his feud with the Champion is not done as of yet.

On the other hand, Moxley winning the AEW World Championship was possibly the right move. Moxley seemed to be elated that his hard work paid off, since he left WWE for AEW. Moxley did say he was ready for anyone to challenge for the title, but he left the door open for a possible match with Cody Rhodes down the line. He said:

"If he feels he can beat me, he better d**n sure he can expect to get in the ring with me. We're going to waive the little rule. That's a cop-out, that's a way out. If he thinks he can beat me, I insist he'd give it a try."

It'll be interesting to see where the storyline for Moxley goes from here. For one thing, he has to get back at Jericho and The Inner Circle. Will he get his revenge on the next episode of AEW Dynamite? Fans will have to tune in and find out.