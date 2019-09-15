Clash of Champions 2019: 5 Potential finishes WWE could book for Roman Reigns vs. Rowan

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.06K // 15 Sep 2019, 09:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could we see a big return at Clash of Champions?

Now, the basic principle that governs a pay-per-view like Clash of Champions is that every champion has to defend his/her prized title. But then again, there's one non-title match in the card and somehow it's the most intriguing contest from the show.

This is a match that pits Roman Reigns, who's the face of WWE's modern era against a man who's always been hailed as little more than a mid-carder until recently. Whether it was during his stint in the Wyatt Family, The Bludgeon Brothers, or even the alliance with Daniel Bryan, Rowan was always seen as the underdog in every partnership until not long ago.

However, he made clear recently, that he and he alone was responsible for the attacks on Roman Reigns. Yes, he pretty much spelled out that Daniel Bryan was innocent, leading to this big singles clash.

Plus, the contest is a No DQ match, which pretty much means that some kind of surprise interference will happen for sure.

#5 Sheamus returns and reveals himself as Rowan's ally, Rowan wins

Next week on #TotalFellas me & Rusev throw a Swiss themed Christmas party for Cesaro. And FORGET to invite him! I get my head stuck in a cannon... AGAIN!! #tunein pic.twitter.com/YfzcldpSqy — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) September 5, 2019

It is quite clear for the moment that The Bar is not reuniting. I mean Cesaro is doing his own thing and in many ways, he seems very comfortable as a singles performer. Could Sheamus return at Clash of Champions and be revealed as the man who was actually behind the attacks on Roman Reigns?

WWE has the tendency to book performers that look a certain way in an alliance. Two red-bearded massive individuals like Sheamus and Rowan could certainly form an alliance. Plus the entry of Sheamus only extends this feud for awhile more and because the audience is not sick and tired of it, it's not necessarily a bad thing.

All we saw was that it was a man in a hood, with a beard who orchestrated the vicious attacks. It would have certainly been Sheamus.

1 / 5 NEXT