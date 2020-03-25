Classic TNA returns for a one-night-only special featuring Rhino, Scott Steiner, Manik & Suicide

Some very exciting news coming out of IMPACT Wrestling!

The special event airs on March 31st/April 1st in the US and UK respectively

Rhino vs Madman Fulton headlines the TNA event!

IMPACT Wrestling have announced that, following exceptional demand from their fanbase, Total Nonstop Action will return to television for the first time in years with a one-night-only, hour-long special!

The show will premiere on Wednesday, April 1st at 11 PM UK time on the Fight Network, broadcasting after IMPACT's weekly flagship series which airs at 9 PM.

The night will be headlined by former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Rhino taking on Madman Fulton, a man I recently had the pleasure of interviewing.

The legendary Scott Steiner will also have a live microphone in hand for a segment of Scott Steiner Uncensored, while LAX member Hernandez takes on “The Natural” Chase Stevens.

TNA originals Kid Kash and Johnny Swinger will also be in action against a first-time pairing of masked high-flyers Suicide and Manik.

Former TNA Wrestling announcer David Penzer will call the in-ring action along with TNA's "Coach D'Amore" of Team Canada, AKA IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore - who opened up about the event.

“For years, the loyal fans of TNA have asked us to bring back some of their favourite wrestlers of the past and after the incredible response we received from the now-postponed ‘TNA: There’s No Place Like Home’ iPPV, we thought an AXS TV special would be the perfect opportunity to celebrate our history.”

“Right now we’re dealing with unprecedented circumstances, so here’s a great reason to stay home, turn everything off and enjoy the excitement that is Total Nonstop Action wrestling!”

Manik and Suicide team for the first time ever!

In America, the show will air exclusively on AXS TV on Tuesday, March 31 at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.