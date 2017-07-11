Clicks n' Kicks: This week on WWE Superstars' Instagram Accounts (July 2 - 8)

The latest and best Instagram post from your favourite wrestlers from the past week.

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jul 2017, 18:14 IST

AJ Styles shocked the world by winning the U.S. Title during a non-televised event in NYC!

Things are heating up in the WWE as this past week was centred around the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in Dallas, which was a RAW exclusive event. The tension between Lesnar and Samoa Joe have built into something far more intense than I personally anticipated, but would they deliver on a main-event level? Better yet, CAN they deliver at such a high level, on such a grand stage?

The WWE Universe also said goodbye to a wrestling veteran this past week as Austin Aries was granted a release from his contract. Austin was growing very disgruntled with his role with the company and felt that he had more to offer than what he was being allowed to showcase.

Needless to say, there's a lot going in the world of professional wrestling, making for an exciting time to be a member of the WWE Universe! With that said, I have personally searched through many of the Instagram accounts of some of your favourite WWE Superstars, in search of the best post of the week. Here's what I have found for you!

#15 Heavy Machinery on the move!

Say what you will about the gimmick, but these guys are very talented!

NXT fans have been enjoying a nice surge in up and coming new stars that have been making huge strides in hopes of impressing the WWE powers-that-be. Coming in at roughly 600 pounds combined, Otis and Tucker have spent the past year honing their skills and creating their own respective style, unlike anything else you will see in NXT.

Look for Heavy Machinery to continue this current trend of domination until the main roster comes calling!