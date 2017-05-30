Clicks-n'-Kicks: this week on WWE Superstars' Instagram Accounts (May 20-26, 2017)

A monumental week, especially for one Superstar!

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2017, 19:16 IST

Punjabi celebration fit for a king!

It was an exciting week for the WWE Universe as Chicago was the centre of a lot of the action with both NXT Takeover: Chicago, as well as WWE Backlash, were both held at the famous Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

Looking back at the week that was, there was a lot to soak in, especially when you factor in RAW and Smackdown Live. But, thanks to the evolution of social media, fans are privy to a bit of insight, as well as a sneak peek into the lives of a WWE Superstar.

With that said, let's take a look back at some of your favourite Instagram post from some of the top WWE Superstars!

#15 Samoa Joe games out

New gaming throne for the boardroom arrived today courtesy of @ClutchChairz . Beyond digging it. A post shared by Samoa Joe (@samoajoe_wwe) on May 23, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

A lot of today's WWE Superstar’s are huge gamers outside of the ring. While they only get a limited amount of downtime, it is important for these Superstars to find a way to maximise their time. Many take the video game route. AJ Styles, Zack Ryder, Xavier Woods and many more WWE Superstars enjoy gaming during their down time.

In this Instagram post, Joe is thrilled to receive his new gaming chair, made by Clutch Chairz.