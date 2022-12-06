CM Punk - 3 Reasons for a return to AEW and 2 for WWE

Six-time WWE World Champion CM Punk is debatably the most controversial name in sports-entertainment since the 2010s.

Punk showed glimpses of his mastery in the late 2000s, when the Straight Edge Superstar was a bullheaded wrestler looking to make a name for himself. His iconic feud with Jeff Hardy over the Big Gold Belt is, to this day, one of the best storylines in WWE.

He rose to superstardom in 2011 during the events that took place in the build-up to, and at the Money in the Bank PLE, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Punk backed up his infamous pipebomb promo by defeating John Cena at the show's main event, and subsequently left the company with his WWE Championship title intact.

It's better to leave it at that, because everything that happened in the aftermath was a big stinking mess. Punk being a one-of-a-kind superstar, however, managed to pull some remarkable feuds out of the bag over the next three years before leaving the company for good in January 2014.

The impact he has created and the cult following he has garnered on the internet is uncanny because he has gone through everything from phases where he has kept a low profile to retirements.

So when he returned to the squared circle, this time for AEW in 2021, he instantly became the most talked about superstar. The return itself was a success, which included an insane blood-feud between Punk and MJF. More on that in a bit.

A year later, Punk is once again caught up in controversies, following his rant at the AEW All Out 2022 Media Scrum. Tony Khan is yet to disclose Punk's status with the company post the incident.

If all parties involved can bury the hatchet, Punk could return to AEW. Else, there is the option of returning to his former employer, where Triple H is now in control.

Read on as we make some points as to why a return to either company works for CM Punk, and in turn, the pro-wrestling world and its audience.

#5. Reason for a return to AEW - It's everything Punk ever wanted, and staying true to his belief.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



(via

The pop from the crowd for CM Punk's return to the ring will give you CHILLS(via @AEWonTNT The pop from the crowd for CM Punk's return to the ring will give you CHILLS 😱(via @AEWonTNT)https://t.co/NP2CXHKwUN

In 2014, Punk left the wrestling world, proclaiming he would "never ever" return. On Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast, Punk spoke candidly about his indifference towards WWE and the sour taste of the aftermath following his departure from the company.

He listed out major issues regarding unpaid royalties, health issues and his failure to main event WrestleMania despite being the WWE Champion for 434 days, a modern era record at the time. He was "creatively stifled" as he put it.

Evidently, having left with "zero passion" for wrestling, Punk stayed retired for the next six years after leaving WWE.

Cut to 2021, he is arguably the biggest name on the AEW roster, having helped the company reach a level that could rival the global juggernaut that is WWE.

On the night of the unfortunate event, CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley in the All Out PLE's headliner to become the AEW World Champion for a second time.

#4. Reason for a return to WWE - An Unfinished desire

CM Punk's last WrestleMania match was in 2013 against The Undertaker

Punk has had some great WrestleMania matches, notably versus Rey Mysterio (at 26), Randy Orton (at 27), Chris Jericho (at 28) and The Undertaker (at 29).

However, the main event match at The Show of Shows eluded him for his entire career. A WWE comeback would make sense, as it is the former WWE Champion's unfinished desire.

Could Triple H allow it for Night One next year? Perhaps a dream match against Steve Austin in Hollywood?

#3. Reason for a return to AEW - Another chapter of a Fantastic feud

CM Punk vs MJF was the best feud in AEW since its inception

It's a tough call to make as AEW has had quite a few amazing storylines since its inception, but an argument can be made that the feud between CM Punk and MJF is the company's best yet.

Capping off their feud in a violent Dog Collar match which Punk won, the latter moved on to become world champion. At All Out 2022, the show closed with a tease of the feud's renewal as new #1 contender MJF came out to have a staredown with Punk.

With MJF being the current AEW World Champion, the two men can pick up where they left off following the Straight Edge Superstar's return and begin a new chapter.

Note: This entry's image was taken from Outside Interference on YouTube. You can watch their mesmerizing video here.

#2. Reason for a return to WWE - Times have changed, and so has management; new talents.

Triple H is open to business with CM Punk in WWE

Whilst Punk didn't want to have a match against Triple H at WrestleMania 30, it probably had more to do with him not getting to be in the main event, which was the major underlying issue for the Straight Edge Superstar.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Only two of the seven matches listed actually came to fruition. @CMPunk showed the proposed WrestleMania 30 card from January 2014 on his IG story.Only two of the seven matches listed actually came to fruition. .@CMPunk showed the proposed WrestleMania 30 card from January 2014 on his IG story.Only two of the seven matches listed actually came to fruition. https://t.co/gwCJDBJWNp

With Triple H in charge, there is a possibility of the company booking Punk for prominent matches against a new crop of talents. Let's face it, WWE has a plethora of stars such as AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, who are each capable of ensuring a blockbuster showdown with the AEW star.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



CM Punk back in WWE is compelling programming, but I can't see it being a full-time deal like what he has in AEW,”



- @FightfulSelect According to one WWE source “Triple H wants to be a success and make compelling programming more than anything.CM Punk back in WWE is compelling programming, but I can't see it being a full-time deal like what he has in AEW,” According to one WWE source “Triple H wants to be a success and make compelling programming more than anything. CM Punk back in WWE is compelling programming, but I can't see it being a full-time deal like what he has in AEW,”- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/pDNt7j5irL

A feud between the Straight Edge Superstar and The Bloodline would be a nail-biting storyline that Triple H could bank on, should Punk return to WWE.

#1. Reason for a return to AEW - CM Punk IS the business; a feud between him and The Elite instantly puts AEW to must-watch territory

Macho Beard™️ @Machobeard4life "Our attendance, record TV ratings, record PPV buys. A live attendance mark in Chicago. All new kinds of merchandising records. Sold over a 100,000 CM Punk shirts. Sold thousands and thousands of ice cream bars. He's absolutely changed our business"



Tony Khan on CM Punk in AEW "Our attendance, record TV ratings, record PPV buys. A live attendance mark in Chicago. All new kinds of merchandising records. Sold over a 100,000 CM Punk shirts. Sold thousands and thousands of ice cream bars. He's absolutely changed our business"Tony Khan on CM Punk in AEW https://t.co/ktwxTZHIF6

If he chooses to return to Tony Khan's company, there is also a real-life feud that AEW can utilize to create a storyline - CM Punk versus The Elite.

With Kenny Omega repeatedly taunting CM Punk on AEW Dynamite, one can deduce that Punk will probably return to AEW after his recovery. If that happens, the feud between them could switch to high gear.

It's going to be the biggest box office draw for the company, and puts Tony Khan's promotion back to being a legit rival to WWE. CM Punk is the man to help them get there.

Sound off your feelings on CM Punk's potential return to AEW/WWE in the comments section below.

