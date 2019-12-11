CM Punk and Baron Corbin discuss being a heel on WWE Backstage

They get into it!

As most WWE fans probably know by now, CM Punk is not shy to give his opinion. Baron Corbin aka King Corbin was a guest on WWE Backstage to discuss his recent action on SmackDown as well as being a heel.

Punk commented on the Dog food segment and said that it reminded of a Carrie, an old Horror film. On being a bad guy, Baron Corbin says that he loves it as he has natural ability to make people angry. He compares his heel reaction to Vickie Guerrero.

CM Punk asks Baron Corbin if he's ever been a good guy?

Corbin says that he's never been a good guy. Punk says that if you're good at being a bad guy, the fans start to cheer and Corbin responded by saying that hasn't happened to him. Both men agreed that it's hard being a good guy and Corbin says that it's his job to help the good guys get the reaction they need. (H/T 411 MANIA)

CM Punk and Baron Corbin hitting it off is really damn cool. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/djrvYzqIkw — TWC - #BigDaddyCiampa - #BITW (@TheWrestlingCov) December 11, 2019

Punk then mentioned that Corbin has thicker skin than previous guests. (Possible reference to Seth Rollins). Punk then brings up the dog food segment and Corbin confirmed that it was 1000% real dog food. He then takes a jab at Roman Reigns and says that he has to feed him.

For the most part, it was interesting seeing these two have a genuine conversation about the WWE product.